Alabaster begins construction to repave U.S. 31 Published 2:17 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun night work on a project to repave and modify U.S. 31.

The work is in-between Interstate 65 and the Pelham city limits, and the lane closures are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

The project includes resurfacing of the road and reworking of some of the medians and extending turn lanes at high-traffic intersections such as Highway 119 and Industrial Road.

When finished, the development will allow traffic to flow more efficiently along U.S. 31.

The work has started as of Wednesday, Nov. 3 and will progress north to the Pelham city limit over the next several weeks.

Those with concerns during construction of the project can report them at Dot.state.al.us/reportaconcern.html?fbclid=IwAR09G260hgCUNRPpoEIxM8lmKAzy_-tLHEFzG2Hc6XxyB6bTJth2gNWTGh0.