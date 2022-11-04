Hospital CEO visits THS to further partnership Published 1:21 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Shelby Baptist Medical Center CEO Holly Dean recently visited the campus of Thompson High School.

Dean’s visit was to further the partnership the hospital has with THS, as student interest in health sciences continues to expand.

“As a top-rated school in the state, Thompson High School plays an integral role in the Alabaster community,” Dean said. “Since returning to Alabaster and beginning my role at Shelby, I have heard nothing but wonderful things about the school and its Health Sciences program, and I was delighted to have the opportunity to see it in person.”

Dean was given a tour of the campus by THS Principal Dr. Wesley Hester and Alabaster Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers.

“Class was in session during my tour, so while we didn’t engage directly with students, it was exciting to see all of the teaching and learning in action at such a great school,” Dean said. “Dr. Vickers and Dr. Hester were extremely gracious with their time. THS is setting the mark high, academically and athletically, and I was extremely grateful for the opportunity to visit.”

Dean said THS has done an amazing job creating a variety of programs that can foster excitement in the young adults who attend, which includes the Health Sciences program.

The Health Sciences Academy at THS is designed to help students who want to go into a health-related profession and to get them started early in learning the fundamentals.

According to information on the THS website, the program introduces students to a wide range of health careers, medical terminology, safety in health care and basic structure and functions of the human body.

“The mission of Thompson High School is to prepare students for their future,” Dean said. “Our partnership is an opportunity for Shelby Baptist to support that excitement and assist with the educational needs of this growing program. Our organization is a resource to strengthen and support this school, its students and our community.”

Dean took over as the hospital’s chief executive officer in September. Dean is an Alabaster native.