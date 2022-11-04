Seaborn’s big night, defense’s shutout leads Thompson to quarterfinals Published 10:29 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors began the 2022 postseason with a dominant 34-0 shutout of the Huntsville Panthers Friday, Nov 4 behind a big night from eighth-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn.

The young quarterback got the start in the game and finished with near 350 yards and four touchdowns in the win, while the defense continued its consistent season.

The game began with relatively little action in the first quarter as neither team scored on their first two drives, but Seaborn got things going in his first official start hitting Deuce Oliver for a 49-yard pass play to get Thompson inside the 5-yard line.

The very next play, he found AJ Green for a quick touchdown to put Thompson up 6-0 with 1:51 to go in the first quarter. The Warrior defense was absolutely smothering the entire evening, forcing a three-and-out three separate times before the half and never letting Huntsville get more than six plays in a drive in that same span.

Huntsville’s defense played admirably, however, as they nearly kept Thompson out of the end zone for the rest of the half.

But that changed when Seaborn floated a nice ball to Korbyn Williams who ran under it and snagged it with one hand for a 37-yard gain to put the Warriors mere yards from the end zone.

This time, it was Michael Dujon who hit pay dirt for the Warriors with 23 seconds remaining to give Thompson a 13-0 halftime advantage.

With the run game hampered, Seaborn didn’t blink going 19-23 passing for 229 yards in the first half alone.

He then came out and struck quickly in the third quarter with a dime to Williams from 19 yards out for a 20-0 lead with 7:44 left.

The defense forced another couple of three-and-outs to begin the half and a big sack from JC McCurry snuffed out Huntsville‘s only meaningful drive of the third quarter.

Thompson capped things off with touchdowns on their final two drives of the game as Seaborn connected with Kolby Hearn and again to Williams on passes of 28 and 14 yards.

Seaborn showed out in his debut, finishing 33-40 for 342 yards and four touchdowns—both season highs for the Warriors.

Oliver totaled a season-high 12 receptions for 106 yards, while Williams also had his best night of the year with 83 yards on seven receptions and two touchdowns. Seth Hampton led the way for the defense with 6.5 tackles. Anquon Fegans recorded six tackles and his eighth interception of the season, which leads all of Class 7A. Peter Woods added four tackles with a tackle for loss. Thompson will host the Rebels of Vestavia Hills for their second round matchup next Friday, Nov 11 at 7 p.m.