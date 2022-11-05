Pelham advances to round two for the first time since 2006 Published 12:01 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – Returning from a 7-0 deficit in the first quarter of the game, the Pelham Panthers’ second-quarter momentum changed the game and picked up their spot in the second round of playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The Panthers weren’t the only team that has gone through a second-round playoff drought. The Northridge Jaguars had also not made it into the second round since 2016. That all changed on Friday, Nov. 4.

But above all else, this game was personal. A strong desire to continue the season, the first year at Pelham for head coach Mike Vickery, and taking on his old team, Northridge.

“It’s always tough,” Pelham head coach Mike Vickery said about going against Northridge. “The Northridge kids and community were special to us. You hate to see the last game for anyone, so it’s an emotional game for us. But you got to put that aside and go play. Go play hard and get your kids convinced they can win a big-time football game and they did a great job tonight.”

It was clear that this was an emotional game for the Panthers and Jaguars.

Northridge had the first touchdown of the evening in the first quarter of the game. The Panthers’ defense continued to hold them back throughout, however, the Jaguars were able to complete their first drive of the night.

Pelham’s defense was a formidable opponent for the Jaguars’ offense. Corey Perkins, Bishop Rallah and Seth Branham had tackles that led to a several-yard loss for Northridge.

In the fleeting moments of the first quarter of the game, it seemed as though the Jaguars would finish the first part of the half with possession of the ball. Northridge was 3rd in 13 when Corey Perkins made the first interception of the night.

From then on out, the Panthers’ momentum changed for the night. Pelham was hungry for that win.

Within the first three minutes of the second portion of the first half, Pelham had added their first touchdown for the evening. This touchdown by the Panthers was the first of many.

After an unsuccessful drive by the Jaguars, a shaken Northridge had a mishandled snap that went out of the end zone. The safety resulted in two additional points for the Panthers.

In the following drive for Pelham, Clayton Mains had a 30-yard pass to Kamari Hollis for a touchdown shortly after the first of the evening.

Pelham was up 16-7 with little over three minutes remaining until halftime was called and Northridge had possession of the ball. Cohen Lee’s tackle resulted in Northridge’s fumble being recovered by the Panthers.

The final drive of the first half ended with a touchdown by Mains.

Pelham was up 23-7 before the second portion of the first-round game.

When the Panthers returned to the field, the Pelham defense continued to wear down the Jaguars’ offense. A tackle by James Schmucker with an assist from Will Felton ended with a 14-yard loss for Northridge early on in the quarter.

Emotions began to rise and Northridge began to make continuous errors.

Jamal Miles finished out the third quarter of the night with an interception for a 65-yard return. The drive ended with another touchdown run by Mains.

With little over a minute left remaining in the third quarter, the Panthers went in for another inception. Shortly after Miles’s interception, Ethan Hill’s interception of the Jaguars’ ball from the Panthers’ own 34-yard ended in a one-play drive with a touchdown pass from Mains to Kamari Hollis.

MyKell Prince got Pelham one last touchdown for the evening in the last two minutes of the game.

Northridge was able to get one final touchdown before the game was called, but Pelham had already won the game.

The Panthers defeated the Jaguars 44-14 and added another game to the schedule for the following week.

“It’s a huge win for our school and our community,” Vickery said. “These kids and coaches have been right on the edge for two years now. To be able to come out and get the win is just huge. Coach Causey set a great culture here. A lot of this is based on what he and his coaches have built prior to me over the years.”

For Pelham seniors like Miles, finishing off his senior season on a high note is the ultimate goal.

“It feels good,” Miles said about Pelham’s return to the second round. “We’re setting a standard here before we leave. For the seniors, it really means a lot to us.”