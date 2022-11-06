City Fall Fest at Buck Creek sees large turnout Published 10:13 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022

1 of 14

By Emily Reed | Special to the Reporter

The Alabaster Fall Fest at Buck Creek Trail saw a large turnout this year, as families came out to kick off the Halloween weekend on Oct. 29.

This year marked the 14th year for the event, which began at 10 a.m. and lasted until 3 p.m.

The free event featured more than 100 vendors.

“The Fall Fest was a huge success this year,” said city Public Information Officer Neal Wagner. “As far as vendors go, we had a really good mix of everything from food to jewelry and homemade items.”

Wagner said there were also several local organizations and nonprofits set up along the event’s trick-or-treat trail giving out candy and information.

There was also live music by Sassy Brown Band, hay rides, pumpkin painting, inflatables, carnival rides and a pumpkin hunt, which consisted of attendees trying to locate 20 hidden pumpkins in trees.

The trick-or-treat trail featured those wishing to dress up in costumes and receive candy from individuals passing out candy along the trail.

“Of course the kids area, which had bounce houses and carnival rides, was a big hit as always,” Wagner said. “Our Parks and Recreation Director Tim Hamm and his staff do an incredible job of organizing and setting up the Fall Fest each year and this year was their best yet.”