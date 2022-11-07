Annual Pelham Christmas Tree Lighting to be held at Civic Complex Published 1:13 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

.

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Christmas tree Lighting will occur at the front of the Pelham Civic Complex on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. following the Christmas Parade

Founder of Pelham Strong Chad Leverett spoke about the importance of events such as the Christmas tree lighting for the community.

“It brings the community together,” he said. “The community has been talking about this event all year.”

Leverett said the level of involvement with the schools in the area is high and that the city schools will be having a variety of departments working the event.

“This year the parade theme is Christmas movies,” he said. “Santa is doing videos every week that we post on Saturday for what we call Santa Saturdays. All four of the city schools are heavily involved with not only the parade itself, but they are heavily involved in other areas. The culinary students provide cookies, cider and hot chocolate at the event. The broadcast students with (the) high school are involved with the 93.3 FM The River for the commentating of the event, and they are working to bring livestreaming to this year’s event. The ambassadors at the high school help in distributing the annual city ornament as well.”

Leverett said the event was well-attended last year.

“It was well received last year,” he said. “Conservative estimates were approximately 7,000 to 10,000 people attended the parade with approximately 2,000 attending the tree lighting.”

More information can be found by following the Facebook page A Pelham Hometown Christmas.