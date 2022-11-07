Human remains found in west Shelby County Published 4:45 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – On Saturday, Nov. 5 at approximately 8:15 a.m. family members and friends of a missing person conducted a search of a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260, in the Pea Ridge community. During their search, they located partial human remains and notified the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of their discovery.

Investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Shelby County Coroner’s Office and confirmed the remains were human.

Additional searches were conducted in the area to locate any items to assist in identifying the person or the cause of death. The remains were taken by the Shelby County Coroner’s Office for forensic testing and identification by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a full and thorough investigation.

Additionally, Investigators are working with the family who located the remains and other law enforcement agencies to determine if this is related to a current missing person case, but are unable to release further information at this time.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Ken Prady at 205-670-6122, or call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. Information can also be submitted as an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on its website at Crimestoppersmetroal.com.