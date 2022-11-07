Local runners compete in the 6A cross country state championship Published 10:52 am Monday, November 7, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

OAKVILLE – It was a dreary November morning for the 6A state championship in Oakville. The rainy day didn’t stop Pelham, Briarwood and Helena from placing in the meet on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Briarwood’s girls team finished in the top five for the state. The Lions finished fourth overall with two runners finishing in the top 25. Sophomore Mary Grace Parker came in ninth place timing at 19:28:18. Junior Bela Doss finished in 21st with a time of 20:12:17.

The Pelham Panthers placed in the top 10 in the girls division. Pelham came in eighth place and had two runners finish in the top 50. Freshman Emily Wester placed 24th overall and timed at 20:23.45. Janelle Ramos came in 47th place timing at 21:29:97.

Helena’s girls came in 18th place in the state competition held in Oakville. Ashlynn Beery came in 27th with a time of 20:35.85.

Helena finished in sixth place in the boys division with two runners finishing in the top 30 for the Huskies. Drew Cook came in 29th with a time 17:12.95 and Caden Blackman finished in 30th place timing at 17:14.78.

The Briarwood Lions placed 12th overall in the boys division and had one runner finishing in the top 50. Senior Brandon Dixon placed 40th overall with a time of 17:27:75.

Pelham’s boys team came in 19th place with one runner finishing the top 50. Senior Michael Kuper came in 35th with a time of 17:24:84.