Thompson’s boys basketball prepares for upcoming season

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – A new era for Thompson boys basketball is beginning, but with a familiar face at the helm of the program. DJ Black, who spent the last few years as a key facet of Dru Powell’s staff, has taken the reins and brings a wealth of experience from the college ranks as a player and a coach.

Coach Black has coached at Penn State, Navy and at UAB on Robert Ehsan’s staff. He also met his wife while coaching here in Alabama so he figures to be a fixture around here for the long run.

“I’ve kind of worked my way down the East coast. Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, played Division III basketball then I transferred and walked on at Penn State,” said Black. “Then my next job was as a Division II grad assistant, so it kind of laid the pathway for coaching at all three levels and I could recruit different types of kids.”

The Warriors’ program has great potential for the 2022-23 season and a talent level that Black is very comfortable with in his head coaching debut.

“We have a great core group of upperclassmen, especially our seniors, that have now been battle-tested and been through some big games,” says Black. “Last year, these guys were getting some experience, but they hadn’t had big game experience and came out on the plus side of some big games. Now, they have a year under their belt and you mix in a lot of young talent as well with the leadership which has really helped me as a new head coach.”

Black believes his squad can take a big step forward from last year. The Warriors roster has a high comfort level with the system and that familiarity coupled together with the talent could mean big things for the program’s ceiling for this season.

“Last year we had to play a certain way each game, we’ll see how the first few weeks go, but I believe we’re a lot more skilled offensively and can make shots,” says Black. “One thing I teach these guys it’s not about the play, it’s how you play. It’s been fun to watch in practice, it’s competitive every single day. All 15 guys on this roster have the potential to play at the next level, if they want to.”

Coach Black and his staff aren’t the only ones who have noticed Thompson’s on-court capability.

“We’ve had more college coaches in the gym this fall than we’ve had in a long time—at all levels,” says Black. “When you have a region that’s filled with players that are good, you’ll have college coaches on a nightly basis coming into Warrior Arena.”

Class 7A’s Area 5 loses Oak Mountain to reclassification, but added the Vestavia Hills Rebels in what figures to be a tall task for any team with their eyes on a postseason bid.

“Our region is a gauntlet, it’s very good in my opinion. We have us, Tuscaloosa County, Hoover and Vestavia Hills now in it,” said Black. “I’m not a big preseason rankings guy, but that’s