Westminster at Oak Mountain and Shelby County runners compete in 5A cross country state championship

Published 1:27 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

By Lauren Sexton

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

OAKVILLE – Westminster at Oak Mountain and Shelby County competed in the 5A cross-country state championship.

Westminster at Oak Mountain’s girls team placed fourth in the race on Saturday, Nov. 5 with two runners placing in the top 25. Senior Hannah Adams came in 17th place with a time of 20:22:37. Freshman Emily Mungai finished 24th timing at 21:11:60.

The boys team for Westminster at Oak Mountain came in sixth place at the state championship. Weaver Caldwell, Micah Adams and Charlie Davis all finished in the top 30 in the event. 

Caldwell came in 25th with a time of 17:15:49, Adams placed 27th timing at 17:23:49, and Davis finished in 29th with a time of 17:25:21.

Shelby County’s boys team placed 15th overall and had their runners place in the top 150.

