Corley Ellis reelected as state representative for District 41 Published 10:47 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

State Rep. Corley Ellis, R-Columbiana, will remain in the Alabama House of Representatives for another four years after winning the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The state representative for District 41, Ellis was appointed to the position in October 2016, before going on to win his first election in 2018.

Now, four years later, he has earned the vote of residents in his district once again.

He beat out Democratic candidate Chris Nelson and Libertarian candidate Matthew Gregory Morris Jr.

“It has been one of my greatest honors to serve the people of District 31 for the last six years in Montgomery, and I am humbled that they would elect me to represent them for four more years,” Ellis said on Tuesday night after learning the results.

With 100 percent of boxes reporting as of 10:46 p.m., Ellis had received 10,883 of the 14,509 votes cast during the election, which was 75.01 percent.

Nelson was the nest-highest vote getter of the three with 3,197, or 22.03 percent, while Morris Jr. received 2.86 percent of the vote with 415 votes.

The district includes areas of Columbiana, Wilsonville, Harpersville, Calera, Vincent and more in Shelby County. District 41 represents 443.91 square miles and 49,986 residents all in Shelby County.

Ellis ran unopposed in a special election in 2016 for the Alabama House of Representatives, and was officially sworn into office on Feb. 7, 2017, to serve the remainder of former representative Mike Hill’s term after Hill vacated his seat to serve as the Alabama State Banking Department Superintendent.

Prior to his appointment to the House of Representatives, Ellis served on the Shelby County Commission for 10 years. He has lived in Shelby County his entire life and is a graduate of Shelby County high School.

Ellis ran unopposed in the primary election to earn the Republican ticket for Tuesday’s General Election.