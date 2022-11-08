Pelham City Schools hold Trunk-or-Treat, ESL event to celebrate heritage Published 12:31 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

1 of 2

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham United club at Pelham High School has been busy hosting two fantastic events this week according to the Pelham High School official Facebook page.

On Monday, Nov. 1 exceptional education students from Pelham High School and Pelham Park Middle School enjoyed a Trunk or Treat celebrating Halloween according to the Pelham High School Facebook page.

Then, the annual Pelham Potluck took place this afternoon, where ESL parents and community members shared food they had prepared representing their country of origin or tradition,” read the PHS Facebook. “The family outreach event also included musical performances, face painting, lots of fellowship and a Chili Cook-Off between the Pelham Police Department, Alabama and Pelham Fire Department.”

“The Fire Department took the prize for best chili, but Ripley, the K-9 from the police department was a crowd favorite with all the students,” read the post.

More information about activities happening in Pelham City Schools can be found at Facebook.com/Pelhamcityschools.com.