Remains of missing Columbiana man found in Calera Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA –The remains of a man missing since 2018 have been discovered after the Calera Police Department were notified by a cell tower worker that human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off County Road 222.

Officers and crime scene technicians responded and conducted a detailed search of the area and recovered the remains. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans and her staff responded and conducted an examination for identification.

The remains have been identified as Derek DeWayne Harris, of Columbiana, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2018. Authorities were not able to determine the cause of death.

Harris marks the second recent discovery of humans remains in Shelby County during the past week.

“I hope that recovering the remains of their loved one brings peace and closure to the family,” read a post from Calera Chief David Hyche on the departments Facebook page.