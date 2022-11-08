Republican incumbent Mooney reelected as District 43 State Representative Published 11:05 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

SHELBY COUNTY – Arnold Mooney has once again secured his position as District 43 State Representative.

As incumbent, Mooney faced off against Democrat candidate Prince Cleveland and Libertarian candidate Jason Newell Davis Burr in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Mooney was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2014.

“I’m very pleased to serve as the chairman of the Shelby County House Delegation,” Mooney said. “I’m very thankful that all of our candidates were very successful in the election tonight. Shelby County showed itself to be a conservative Republican county of the state, and we’re very pleased with that.”

Mooney won 74.28 percent of the votes, which amounts to 12,733 of the 17,141 votes cast. Cleveland received 21.9 percent of the votes or 3,754 total votes. Burr received 3.76 percent of the votes or 644 total votes.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of House District 43 again, and I look forward to working on those things they’re concerned about and that they’re interested in seeing happen in our state,” Mooney said. “We live in the best county in the state, and in so many different ways it’s rated the number one county in the state. I’m very thankful to be a part of something that’s that strong and successful for the people of our area.”

Those interested in learning more information on Representative Mooney may visit his website at Arnoldmooney.com