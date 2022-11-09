Local runners place in boys 7A state competition Published 10:40 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

OAKVILLE – Spain Park, Oak Mountain, Thompson and Chelsea all traveled to Oakville on Saturday, Nov. 5 to compete in the boys 7A cross country state championship.

Spain Park placed ninth overall in the boys competition and had one runner finish in the top 25. Senior Kenneth Bishop finished in 21st place with a time of 16:15:75.

Oak Mountain, Thompson and Chelsea did not place in the boys competition, however, all teams had runners who placed on Saturday.

The Oak Mountain Eagles had two runners finish in the top 30. Senior Matthew Womack came in 22nd with a time of 16:18:21. Sophomore John Shoemaker came in 30th timing at 16:27:55.

Chelsea’s Parker Campbell and Hudson Williams placed in the top 30 for the Hornet. Campbell came in 18th timing at 16:10.41and Williams finished in 29th place with a time of 16:26:95

The Thompson Warriors had one runner that competed in the 7A championship on Saturday. Junior Matthew Hamlin finished 77th.