Montevallo sets date for annual Christmas parade Published 12:38 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – Residents have become accustomed to seeing downtown Montevallo turn into a scene from a holiday movie this time of year, and on Thursday, Dec. 1, downtown will become even more festive during the city’s Christmas parade.

The event will start with Christmas music from JQ’s One Man Swing Band on the post office lawn prior to the tree-lighting ceremony by Stanley and Jo Dawson at 5:30 p.m. said Montevallo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Adele Nelson.

Presented annually by the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, the parade will start at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Wadsworth and Main Street (Alabama 119) and proceed south on Main Street for five blocks ending at Shelby Street.

Parade participants will all compete to win a trophy in four categories: Best Overall, Most Creative, Most Christmas Spirit and Best Theme.

Parade attendees may also enjoy the holiday window decorations in businesses’ storefronts.

“The winners of the Montevallo Main Street sixth annual Holiday Window Decorating Competition will be announced at the tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 1,” Nelson said. “Our Christmas tree, Christmas banners, lights and parade will help kick off the holiday season. Join Santa at Montevallo Elementary School after the parade.”

Parade registration is free, but those wanting to participate must return a completed application to the Montevallo Chamber either by emailing it to montevallochamber@gmail.com or mailing it to P.O. Box 270, Montevallo, AL 35115 no later than Monday, Nov. 21.

This year’s Montevallo Christmas Parade sponsors include the city of Montevallo, Alfa/Shawn Payne, Blue Phrog Gallery, Dixie Decorations, Dixon Designs, Falcon Art Supply, Lucky’s Foodland, Sen. April Weaver, Rep. Russell Bedsole (HD49), Rep. Kenneth Paschal (HD73), Montevallo Main Street, Team Lehman, The Type Shop, Trustmark Bank, Slice Pizza & Brew and the University of Montevallo.

The Parade registration packet is available at Montevallo City Hall or Montevallocc.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Christmas-Parade-Information-Packet-2022.pdf