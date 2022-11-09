Oak Mountain 2-0 under new head coach Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CLANTON – The Oak Mountain Eagles traveled to Chilton County for their first away game of the season. After a strong performance in the first and final quarter of the game, the Eagles defeated the Chilton County Tigers on Tuesday, Nov. 8 58-44.

Oak Mountain started the first quarter of the game on a high note. The Eagles scored 17 points and had a 10-point lead before the second quarter. Oak Mountain was up 17-7 against the Tigers.

Chilton County put together a comeback in the second quarter, the Tigers totaled 13 points. Oak Mountain was only able to add eight points to end the first half

Oak Mountain was beating Chilton 25-20 before the second half began. The Eagles returned with 17 points in the third quarter, however, the Tiger gained 18 more points.

The final quarter of the game catapulted the latest victory for Oak Mountain. The Eagles totalled 17 points in the fourth quarter, while Chilton County was only able to get six more points in the Tuesday night game.

Nine players from Oak Mountain totaled the 54 points the Eagles had in their game against Chilton County.

Oak Mountain is now 2-0 under new head coach Joel Flyod. The Eagles return home to take on the Northridge Jaguars on Thursday, Nov. 10.