Pelham City Council honors veterans Published 8:51 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – A Pelham city council meeting was held Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

In the council meeting, Mayor Gary Waters took time to acknowledge veterans and present them with a proclamation. American Legion Post 555 was present during the meeting to receive the proclamation.

“The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness,” Waters said. “The American Legion’s mission statement is to enhance the wellbeing of American veterans, their families, our military and our communities. The American legion is the nation’s largest wartime veteran service organization, advocating patriotism, honor, promoting national security and continues to devote itself to fellow service members.”

Those present applauded as the four servicemembers in attendance received recognition for their service.

“The American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veteran service organization committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities,” Waters said. “The Sons of the American Legion is a program of the American Legion that exists to honor the service and sacrifice of Legionnaires and is compromised of the descendants of wartime veterans. The Sons of the American Legions stand on their five-point program of service which focuses on: patriotism, citizenship, discipline, leadership and legionism. The Sons of the American Legion raises millions of dollars in donations at the local, state and national levels to help children, veterans, their families and communities through programs like the child welfare fund, Veterans and Children’s Foundation, and others.”

The Sons of American Legion Matthew Blount Squadron 555 was recognized during the meeting and was chartered on Nov. 9, 2006, in close proximity to Veterans Day.

“I want to thank all our veterans,” Councilmember Mildred Lanier said. “Thank you for your service always.”

More information about Pelham City Council meetings can be found at Pelhamalabama.gov and more information on Sons of the American Legion Post 555 can be found at their Pelham physical location 50 Racquet Club Pkwy Pelham AL 35124.