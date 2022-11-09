Second annual Taste of Alabaster planned for Nov. 17 Published 9:09 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Local residents will soon have the opportunity to enjoy a sampling of what Alabaster has to offer.

The second annual Taste of Alabaster will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6- 9 p.m. at Siluria Brewing Company in Alabaster.

“It gives them an opportunity to visit some of their favorite restaurants and also find new ones,” Alabaster Business Alliance President Tracy Coyne said. “A lot of people were not aware of some of the restaurants that were part of it last year. So, it helps bring awareness to new restaurants in the area.”

According to Coyne, nine local restaurants are currently planned to bring a sampling of their menus to the event.

“This is our fundraiser event for the Alabaster Business Alliance Scholarship Fund,” Coyne said. “We award scholarships to local high school seniors.”

With proceeds from last year’s Taste of Alabaster, ABA was able to award three scholarships to Alabaster graduates.

“We firmly believe in investing in the next-generation leaders,” Coyne said.

The event will also have live music and Breaking Bread with AJ & the ChubbFather will air live at the event.

The restaurants currently scheduled to provide a sampling at the event are Azaleas, Bert’s Desserts, Boho Tea Bar, Buddy’s Bar-B-Que, Gumbo to Geaux, Beulah Mae’s Southern Kitchen, Chubbfather’s, creACTive and Los Angeles Burrito.

Siluria Brewing will also have beers, wines and Ciders available for purchase.

Tickets for the event are $20 each and every dollar goes into scholarships, Coyne said.

“It’s a great date night or bring the whole family and skip making dinner that night,” Coyne said.

Those interested in purchasing tickets may visit Alabasterbusiness.org.