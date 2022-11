The Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 2 Published 7:49 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

On this week’s show, we recap round one of the playoffs and look ahead to an exciting second round. Thompson will be looking for another trip to the Class 7A semifinals, while Pelham and Vincent are seeking a spot in their respective classification’s quarterfinals. Cornerstone also competes for a spot in the AISA 8-man state championship game.