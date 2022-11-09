Thompson men’s basketball 1-0 after season opener Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER – A new era of Thompson men’s basketball began with a bang on Tuesday, Nov. 8, as the Warriors picked up a 62-57 score win against Northridge on their home floor.

Thompson was able to build a lead after a busy first quarter against Northridge. Senior Carson Pringle totaled nine points for the Warriors in the first quarter, while Xzayvion Childress, Jay Green and Justin McKnight each added five and Jose Gonzalez drained the first 3-pointer of the night.

The Warriors’ defense applied pressure to the Jaguars, allowing Thompson to enter the second quarter with a 17-8 lead.

However, Northridge put together a comeback in the second part of the half. The Jaguars gained 16 points in the second quarter of the game while the Warriors only totaled seven.

Colben Landrew, Jay Green and Masiah Robinson helped keep the game tied 24-24 at the half thanks to accounting for Thompson’s seven points in the quarter.

Following the halftime break, the Warriors were able to regain the lead on the Jaguars.

Thanks to balanced scoring throughout the period, Thompson posted 16 points in the third quarter.

Northridge, however, didn’t let the Warriors pull away.

The Jaguars were able to post 15 points of their own to remain within one point at 40-39 going to the final quarter.

An offensive outburst in the final quarter from Thompson and key defensive plays down the stretch ultimately made the difference. The Warriors closed the game in the fourth quarter by outscoring Northridge 22-16.

The big second half was largely due to the success of three different players scoring in double figures. Landrew led the way with 12 points in the half including three three-pointers, while Pringle added 11 points and Adolphus added 10 points.

Thompson was led by Pringle with 20 points, while Landrew finished with 14 points. Adolphus also finished in double figures with his 10 second-half points.

Thompson is now 1-0 overall for the season under Black after playing Northridge in their season opener. The Warriors will take on Hueytown at home on Thursday, Nov. 10.