Alabaster begins work on water line near Highway 17 intersection Published 12:30 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – On Thursday, Nov. 10, the city of Alabaster announced that the Alabaster Water Board began moving its water line near the intersection of Highway 17 and First Avenue West.

The project will add a dedicated righthand turn lane, and when complete, it will help to alleviate traffic flow at the intersection.

“Currently, traffic becomes congested there in the mornings without a dedicated righthand turn lane, so this should help significantly,” Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the Alabaster Water Board began moving its underground water line on Nov. 7, which is one of the first steps to allow the project to move forward.

“The city is thankful for the great relationships it has with Shelby County and the Alabaster Water Board and is happy to have an opportunity to partner with them on this project to help improve traffic flow for its residents,” Wagner said.

