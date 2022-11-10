Arrest reports for Oct. 25 through Oct. 30 Published 11:22 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 25 through Oct. 30.

Alabaster

Oct. 25

-George Johnson, 43, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Lavern Goodman, 45, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Cheyanne Nicole Burns, 30, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 26

-Nicholas Daunte Brown, 18, of Moody, indecent exposure and assault with bodily fluids.

Oct. 28

-James Daren Ray, 56, of Huntsville, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Shamiya Qua’Dai Embry, 21, of Talladega, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Makayla Demetria Groce, 19, of Talladega, possession of marijuana second degree.

Oct. 29

-John Parker Crosier, III, 54, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Ana Maria Trifu, 25, local violation.

-Kristopher Addison Rumph, 33, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer.

Oct. 30

-Elizabeth Sancen Gomez, 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Miguel Angel Gomez Catano, 43, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Brianna Rachelle Hendon, 34, of Columbiana, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Helena

Oct. 26

-Michael S. Johnson, 48, public intoxication.

Oct. 27

-Bin”keve Leconette Walton, 36, failing to apear (traffic – DUI).

-Jaylynn Deron Williams, 18, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 29

-Micah Nathanael Cope, 19, minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.

Oct. 30

-Carl Eugene Campbell, 58, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

Oct. 27

-Dramaine Bernard Chism, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Pelham

Oct. 23

-Armani Cunningham, 23, of Midfield, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Oct. 24

-Kameron Biggs, 23, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Rodkeisha Zorns, 34, of Tarrant, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Myo Min Kyaw, 39, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Oct. 26

-Alfred Payne, 49, of Helena, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.

-Chineye Asuru, 30, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

Oct. 27

-Leonel Del Cid Arevalo, 40, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

Oct. 28

-Ashley Cherry, 31, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Tobey Wallace, 46, of Ashville, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Lisa Allen, 52, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Korrien Jones, 26, of Birmingham, traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession and traffic – NSB no seat belt.

-Jared Barrow, 38, of Wilsonville, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family and domestic violence – third degree – menacing – gun.