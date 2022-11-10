Arrest reports for Oct. 25 through Oct. 30
Published 11:22 am Thursday, November 10, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 25 through Oct. 30.
Alabaster
Oct. 25
-George Johnson, 43, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Lavern Goodman, 45, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Cheyanne Nicole Burns, 30, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 26
-Nicholas Daunte Brown, 18, of Moody, indecent exposure and assault with bodily fluids.
Oct. 28
-James Daren Ray, 56, of Huntsville, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Shamiya Qua’Dai Embry, 21, of Talladega, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Makayla Demetria Groce, 19, of Talladega, possession of marijuana second degree.
Oct. 29
-John Parker Crosier, III, 54, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Ana Maria Trifu, 25, local violation.
-Kristopher Addison Rumph, 33, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer.
-Kristopher Addison Rumph, 33, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer.
Oct. 30
-Elizabeth Sancen Gomez, 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
-Miguel Angel Gomez Catano, 43, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
-Brianna Rachelle Hendon, 34, of Columbiana, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Helena
Oct. 26
-Michael S. Johnson, 48, public intoxication.
Oct. 27
-Bin”keve Leconette Walton, 36, failing to apear (traffic – DUI).
-Jaylynn Deron Williams, 18, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 29
-Micah Nathanael Cope, 19, minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
Oct. 30
-Carl Eugene Campbell, 58, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
Oct. 27
-Dramaine Bernard Chism, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Pelham
Oct. 23
-Armani Cunningham, 23, of Midfield, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Oct. 24
-Kameron Biggs, 23, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Rodkeisha Zorns, 34, of Tarrant, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Myo Min Kyaw, 39, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
Oct. 26
-Alfred Payne, 49, of Helena, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.
-Chineye Asuru, 30, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
Oct. 27
-Leonel Del Cid Arevalo, 40, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
Oct. 28
-Ashley Cherry, 31, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Tobey Wallace, 46, of Ashville, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Lisa Allen, 52, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Korrien Jones, 26, of Birmingham, traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession and traffic – NSB no seat belt.
-Jared Barrow, 38, of Wilsonville, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family and domestic violence – third degree – menacing – gun.