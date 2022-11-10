Divorces for Sept. 27 through Oct. 31
Published 11:30 am Thursday, November 10, 2022
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 27-Oct. 31:
-Michael Keith Lewis, of Hoover, and Kahori Sora, of Hoover.
-Krystal Lynn Marko, of Chelsea, and Brian Christopher Marko, of Trussville.
-Darron Jones, of Helena, and Yolanda Y. Jones, of Helena.
-Valerie Ann Woodruff, of Shelby, and Henry Paul Woodruff, Jr., of Wilsonville.
-John Mark Winstead, of Pelham, and Stephanie Ann Whitfield, of Vincent.
-Fionna Margaret Gardner, of Columbiana, and Roger Donald Gardner, of Wilson.
-Phyllis V. Goode, of Birmingham, and Marcus Goode, of Owings Mills, MO.
-Cynthia Jones Stewart, of Helena, and Joshua Walters Stewart, of Alabaster.
-James D. Owens, of Vincent, and Colleen M. Owens, of Vincent.
-Freddy B. Dillard, III, of Helena, and Sandra Paige Dillard, of Alabaster.
-Stephanie Crawford, of Tuscaloosa, and Katlann Weaver, of Alabaster.
-Robert E. White, of Calera, and Christy M. White, of Sylacauga.
-Abbie Morrison, of Helena, and Charles Garner, III, of Brierfield.
-Md Mahfuzer Rahman, of Montevallo, and Shamima Ahmed, of Montevallo.
-Julie Lyrene Sidor, of Hoover, and Kevin Michael Sidor, of Hoover.
-Angel A. Delacruz, of Demopolis, and Marisol Gallegos-Silva, of Montevallo.
-Valerie Honea, of Sterrett, and Todd Honea, of Sterrett.
-Carmelo Joseph Apicella, of Pelham, and Pamela Thornburg Apicella, of Pelham.
-Melissa Grantham, of Chelsea, and Joshua Grantham , of Vincent.
-Kristin Lewis Roley, of Helena, and Chason Anthony Roley, of Helena.
-Carol Riney, of Helena, and Terry Riney, of Helena.
-Sylvia Cherry, of Alabaster, and Melvin Cherry, of Columbus, Ga.
-Whitney Sanders, of Helena, and Cedric Sanders, of Pelham.
-William Russell Price, of Maylene, and Shannon Berry Price, of Alabaster.
-Asai Jair Lopez, of Clanton, and Maria Adriana Ramirez, of Pelham.
-Andrew Michael Hassett, of Hoover, and Jenna Hosemann Hassett, of Pelham.
-Monique Lewis, of Calera, and Cleophus Lewis, Jr., of Calera.
-Janis Holly O’Malley, of Birmingham, and Sean Thomas O’Malley, of Birmingham.
-Michael Austin Beard, of Helena and Amy Lynn Beard, of Helena.
-Billy Heath Childers, of Wilsonville, and Stacey Joiner Childers, of Wilsonville.
-Cody Shane Jones, of Montevallo and Meagan Mitchell Jones, of Montevallo.
-Aleytys Holly Jane Norwood, of Birmingham, and Richard Charles Nunn, Jr., of Birmingham.
-Tommy J. Richardson, of Vincent, and Alicia C. Richardson, of Pine Ridge, SD.
-Rose Forguson Taunton, of Chelsea, and Matthew Gregory Taunton, of Millbrook.
-Christine Daniel Baldwin, of Alabaster, and Donald Eugene Baldwin, of Shelby.
-Luis Arturo Guillen-Vazquez, of Montevallo, and Carina Alexandra Zegarra, of Destin, Fla.
-Amanda Mills Benton, of Calera, and Matthew Craig Benton, of Montevallo.
-Brittani Diane Donahoo, of Montevallo, and Jeremy Marshall Donahoo, of Calera.
-Melissa Ashley, of Alabaster, and Zachary Lane Ashley, of Jemison.
-Noorin Nathani Chandrani, of Hoover, and Aleem Chandrani, of Hoover.
-Johna M. Coffee, of Montevallo, and Michael R. Dennis, of Montevallo.
-Mary Ruth Gregg, of Chelsea, and Samuel Evans Shepard, of Oceanside, Calif.
-Laurie Howard, of Helena, and Shane Howard, of Helena.
-Sandy Taylor Pilgrom, of Midfield, and Willie Rob Pilgrom, of Pelham.
-Rebeccah Adams Carroll, of Indian Springs, and Bradley Wayne Carroll, of Indian Springs.
-Margaret Taylor McCoy, of Alabaster, and William James McCoy, of Alabaster.
-Maria Gladys Marenco, of Pelham, and Mauricio Marenco Solis, of Pelham.
-Jennifer Jack Cashmore, of Birmingham, and Gordon Cashmore, of Birmingham.
-Anna Guarinio Hamblen, of Hoover, and Donald Kent Hamblen, of Birmingham.
-John A. Nugent, of Pelham, and Ann Siegriest Nugent, of Alabaster.
-Jaqueline Menjivar, of Alabaster, and Jose Elias Gutierrez, of Alabaster.
-Randy Kenneth Gallups, of Harpersville, and Jean Marie Gallups, of Decatur.
-Jenna Marie Ingram, of Calera, and Joseph Frank Ingram, of Birmingham.
-Sandy Lynn Hudson, of Vincent, and James MIchael Conrad Hudson, of Childersburg.
-Rickketta Rikay McCall, of Pelham, and Demaro McCall, of Lapine.
-Ericka Yvonne Frye, of Birmingham, and Timothy Tyree Frye, of Chelsea.
-Kylen Woods, of Chelsea, and Curtis Woods, of Mobile.
-Arnulfo Lara, of Winfield, and Irsa Marisol Zavaleta-Galdmez, of Kenner, La.