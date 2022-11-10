Divorces for Sept. 27 through Oct. 31 Published 11:30 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 27-Oct. 31:

-Michael Keith Lewis, of Hoover, and Kahori Sora, of Hoover.

-Krystal Lynn Marko, of Chelsea, and Brian Christopher Marko, of Trussville.

-Darron Jones, of Helena, and Yolanda Y. Jones, of Helena.

-Valerie Ann Woodruff, of Shelby, and Henry Paul Woodruff, Jr., of Wilsonville.

-John Mark Winstead, of Pelham, and Stephanie Ann Whitfield, of Vincent.

-Fionna Margaret Gardner, of Columbiana, and Roger Donald Gardner, of Wilson.

-Phyllis V. Goode, of Birmingham, and Marcus Goode, of Owings Mills, MO.

-Cynthia Jones Stewart, of Helena, and Joshua Walters Stewart, of Alabaster.

-James D. Owens, of Vincent, and Colleen M. Owens, of Vincent.

-Freddy B. Dillard, III, of Helena, and Sandra Paige Dillard, of Alabaster.

-Stephanie Crawford, of Tuscaloosa, and Katlann Weaver, of Alabaster.

-Robert E. White, of Calera, and Christy M. White, of Sylacauga.

-Abbie Morrison, of Helena, and Charles Garner, III, of Brierfield.

-Md Mahfuzer Rahman, of Montevallo, and Shamima Ahmed, of Montevallo.

-Julie Lyrene Sidor, of Hoover, and Kevin Michael Sidor, of Hoover.

-Angel A. Delacruz, of Demopolis, and Marisol Gallegos-Silva, of Montevallo.

-Valerie Honea, of Sterrett, and Todd Honea, of Sterrett.

-Carmelo Joseph Apicella, of Pelham, and Pamela Thornburg Apicella, of Pelham.

-Melissa Grantham, of Chelsea, and Joshua Grantham , of Vincent.

-Kristin Lewis Roley, of Helena, and Chason Anthony Roley, of Helena.

-Carol Riney, of Helena, and Terry Riney, of Helena.

-Sylvia Cherry, of Alabaster, and Melvin Cherry, of Columbus, Ga.

-Whitney Sanders, of Helena, and Cedric Sanders, of Pelham.

-William Russell Price, of Maylene, and Shannon Berry Price, of Alabaster.

-Asai Jair Lopez, of Clanton, and Maria Adriana Ramirez, of Pelham.

-Andrew Michael Hassett, of Hoover, and Jenna Hosemann Hassett, of Pelham.

-Monique Lewis, of Calera, and Cleophus Lewis, Jr., of Calera.

-Janis Holly O’Malley, of Birmingham, and Sean Thomas O’Malley, of Birmingham.

-Michael Austin Beard, of Helena and Amy Lynn Beard, of Helena.

-Billy Heath Childers, of Wilsonville, and Stacey Joiner Childers, of Wilsonville.

-Cody Shane Jones, of Montevallo and Meagan Mitchell Jones, of Montevallo.

-Aleytys Holly Jane Norwood, of Birmingham, and Richard Charles Nunn, Jr., of Birmingham.

-Tommy J. Richardson, of Vincent, and Alicia C. Richardson, of Pine Ridge, SD.

-Rose Forguson Taunton, of Chelsea, and Matthew Gregory Taunton, of Millbrook.

-Christine Daniel Baldwin, of Alabaster, and Donald Eugene Baldwin, of Shelby.

-Luis Arturo Guillen-Vazquez, of Montevallo, and Carina Alexandra Zegarra, of Destin, Fla.

-Amanda Mills Benton, of Calera, and Matthew Craig Benton, of Montevallo.

-Brittani Diane Donahoo, of Montevallo, and Jeremy Marshall Donahoo, of Calera.

-Melissa Ashley, of Alabaster, and Zachary Lane Ashley, of Jemison.

-Noorin Nathani Chandrani, of Hoover, and Aleem Chandrani, of Hoover.

-Johna M. Coffee, of Montevallo, and Michael R. Dennis, of Montevallo.

-Mary Ruth Gregg, of Chelsea, and Samuel Evans Shepard, of Oceanside, Calif.

-Laurie Howard, of Helena, and Shane Howard, of Helena.

-Sandy Taylor Pilgrom, of Midfield, and Willie Rob Pilgrom, of Pelham.

-Rebeccah Adams Carroll, of Indian Springs, and Bradley Wayne Carroll, of Indian Springs.

-Margaret Taylor McCoy, of Alabaster, and William James McCoy, of Alabaster.

-Maria Gladys Marenco, of Pelham, and Mauricio Marenco Solis, of Pelham.

-Jennifer Jack Cashmore, of Birmingham, and Gordon Cashmore, of Birmingham.

-Anna Guarinio Hamblen, of Hoover, and Donald Kent Hamblen, of Birmingham.

-John A. Nugent, of Pelham, and Ann Siegriest Nugent, of Alabaster.

-Jaqueline Menjivar, of Alabaster, and Jose Elias Gutierrez, of Alabaster.

-Randy Kenneth Gallups, of Harpersville, and Jean Marie Gallups, of Decatur.

-Jenna Marie Ingram, of Calera, and Joseph Frank Ingram, of Birmingham.

-Sandy Lynn Hudson, of Vincent, and James MIchael Conrad Hudson, of Childersburg.

-Rickketta Rikay McCall, of Pelham, and Demaro McCall, of Lapine.

-Ericka Yvonne Frye, of Birmingham, and Timothy Tyree Frye, of Chelsea.

-Kylen Woods, of Chelsea, and Curtis Woods, of Mobile.

-Arnulfo Lara, of Winfield, and Irsa Marisol Zavaleta-Galdmez, of Kenner, La.