Indian Springs School student published in Chicago-based journal Published 8:55 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Breyana Meyers is a student at Indian Springs School and now boasts the title of published author. Meyers’ personal narrative is entitled Faithful Numbers and was recently published in a Chicago based journal.

The narrative was written for a class at Indian Springs School, and Head of School Scott Schamberger spoke on the community that Indian Springs School fosters to grow students.

“From the earliest writings that brought our school into being, we have referred to ourselves as the “school community,” conspicuously linking teachers and students into a passionate and welcoming academic village, “Schamberger said. “We celebrate the idea of Learning through Living and seek to instill in students a lifelong love of learning and creativity, a sense of integrity and moral courage, and an ethic of participatory citizenship with respect for individuality and independent thought.

“As members of a vibrant boarding community where nearly half of the faculty live on campus, our students and teachers have the opportunity to continue inspired conversations beyond the classroom.”

Schamberger said that the bonds created at Indian Springs school often last a lifetime.

“Because our student government is set up like a town council, run by students with the guidance and support of the faculty and administration, our students build on these important relationships as they practice balancing freedom and responsibility in community life,” Schamberger said. “Bonds created at Indian Springs among students and students and teachers often last a lifetime. In and outside the classroom, we inspire our students to reach their potential by learning to think creatively, ask meaningful questions, make honorable choices, learn from mistakes, respect one another and participate in their world.”

More information on Indian Springs School can be found at Indiansprings.org.