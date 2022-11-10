Land transactions for Sept. 15 through Sept. 23 Published 11:28 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

The following land transactions occurred between Sept. 15 through Sept. 23.

Sept. 15

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Marcus Brent Lea, for $417,900, for Lot 1342 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Wayne Blair Brickner to Matthew Pinkerton, for $155,000, for Lot 410 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kleneice Renee Chambers, for $272,000, for Lot 134 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Nancy L. Fisk, for $492,175, for Lot 4305 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Patricia Anne Evelsizer to Blanton Real Estate LLC, for $88,500, for Lot 11 in Carrington Sector II.

-Felecia Curry to Jeremy Ryan Carter, for $250,000, for Lot 97 in Greenfield Sector 5.

-Patsy L. Kelley to Carol C. Lee, for $425,000, for Lot 136 in Chelsea Station.

-Gregory Fritz to Julie R. Vanartsdalen, for $399,900, for Lot 6 in Chelsea Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-John Kyle Gowens to Samuel Ray Pennington, for $405,000, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Gladys H. Sherrer to Richard H. Whited, for $425,000, for Lot 326 in Willow Oaks.

-Paula J. Belmont to Michael J. Belmont, for $430,500, for Lot 38 in 1974 Addition Shelby Shores Phase II.

-Jeremy Michael Dismukes to Emma Manus, for $194,900, for Lot 28 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Michael Atem to Maryam Syed, for $225,000, for Lot 20 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-G. David Kilpatrick to David J. Coulter, for $306,000, for Lot 55 in Royal Oaks Third Sector First Addition.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Beth Schreiner Staula, for $493,325, for Lot 4308 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-James W. Cofer to Deanna McLean, for $305,000, for Lot 128 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 125-129.

-Kathryn R. Allen to Perry Anderson, for $550,000, for Lot 8 in Southpointe Sixth Sector Phase One.

-Steven D. Wilder to Gregory D. Brooks, for $438,000, for Lot 16 in Bent Creek Sector I.

-Dwight A. Sandlin to Mancha Hardscapes LLC, for $625,000, for Lot 1076 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-Neal Wade Lemonds to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $32,000, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

Sept. 16

-Lesia Allred Holcombe to Jeremy Sims, for $79,800, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jennifer Bishop McCord, for $570,955, for Lot B-72 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Lashaunta R. Matthews to Corey McEntyre, for $269,900, for Lot 524 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Eryk R. Anders, for $355,490, for Lot 364 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Giovanni A. Aviles to Franklin Delano Hyde, for $264,000, for Lot 4 in Carters Addition to Scottsdale.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Marshall Clay Adkisson, for $329,900, for Lot 1735 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Quinerri N. Mitchell, for $449,900, for Lot 104 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jeffery Thompson, for $1,064,704, for Lot 1501 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Robert Campbell Jones to Michael Henry Collins, for $559,000, for Lot 11-23 in Mt Laurel Phase II.

-Jeanne Frances Spann to Tudor Enterprises Inc., for $112,214, for Lot 6 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Fourth Addition.

-David C. Oakes to Kevin R. Wiggins, for $575,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Donna Pugh to High Tide Holdings LLC, for $759,000, for Lot 18 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase III.

-Ishmael Thompkins to William Scott Weaver, for $560,000, for Lot 513 in Eagle Point 5th Sector.

-Jennifer B. Rollo to Shannon Ebersole, for $395,000, for Lot 41 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Final Plat.

-Pamela Greeno Johnson to Darren Craig Stiles, for $525,000, for Lot 86 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Two.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Daniel Lee Calfee, for $262,170, for Lot 249 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Sarah Donald Bladon to Maria Cardoza Manzano, for $244,000, for Lot 217 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Paul C. Wilhems to Brandon Michael Jackson, for $360,000, for Lot 1 in Park Forest.

-Russell L. Hardy to Robert D. Howell, for $369,500, for Lot 715 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 7th Addition.

-Boubacar Thiam to Giovanni Alberto Aviles, for $360,000, for Lot 34 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Sharon W. Byrd to Henry S. Perkins, for $1,250,000, for Lot 18 in Hollybrook Lake.

-Ashanti C. Bradford to Mitchell Barfield, for $240,000, for Lot 100 in Stratford Place Corrected Map Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Austin R. Pierce, for $350,000, for Lot 102 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Elizabeth M. Rotch to Charles Hedderig, for $312,000, for Lot 113 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Rebecca A. Swain to Yolanda Renae Gosha, for $15,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Holland Family LLC to Christy S. White, for $12,000, for Lot 32 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-David Johnston to Deepak J. Basapathi, for $425,000, for Lot 725 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-Kash Buyer LLC to Sebastian Caceres, for $33,000, for Lot 128 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Patrick Anderson to Molly Custred, for $507,500, for Lot 228 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase I.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cheng-Pin Robert Lee, for $490,675, for Lot 113 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Latina Gray, for $285,035, for Lot 346 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Ronald Garrett to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 1 in Saffords Survey of the Town of Shelby.

-Cornerstone Property Group LLC to Antonio Herculano Vega Soto, for $320,000, for Lot 22 in Portsouth First Sector.

-Owen Kahn Watkins to Ashley Perry Crabtree, for $840,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Victor Farrell Mooney to Henry Higgins, for $102,000, for Lot 10 in Mooney Estates Resurvey of Lot 10 and 11.

-Jack Donovan to Donovan Builders LLC, for $450,000, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Chelsea Cove.

-Christine Letson Bearden to Sherry Letson, for $45,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Corey David Leventis, for $289,000, for Lot 344 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Boxty Properties LLC to Stephen Krubinski, for $449,900, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 8 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Patricia Ann Wyatt to Liberty Hill LLC, for $15,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Richard Lee McCrory to Marjorie L. Crawford, for $370,000, for Lot 28 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

Sept. 19

-Callen H. Alred to Zaphetreaun Watson, for $550,500, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Terry D. Kirby to Jonathan Andrew Roper, for $515,000, for Lot 303 in Forest Parks 3rd Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Mary Ann Gosa, for $240,000, for Lot 132 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Robert Lee Reagan to Allison Jones Lopresti, for $515,000, for Lot 14 in Windchase Givianpours Addition to Meadow Brook.

-U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Marco J. Bonilla, for $95,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Eugenio Gualdron, for $165,500, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-WCH AL 1001 LLC to David Stewart, for $177,500, for Lot 6 in Wilsons Subdivision No. 1.

-Linda Dorrance Cave to Keatasha Dumas, for $235,000, for Lot 13 in Amanda Trace.

-Beverly E. Swanger to Terry Gene Swanger, for $204,360, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Raymond M. Eissler to Gregory Magee, for $430,000, for Lot 2 in Keeneland Valley.

-Mary K. Bartow Reid to Financial Resources LP, for $202,500, for Lot 15 in Union Station Phase I.

-Alice Driver to James L. Colvin, for $373,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Kristie M. Boe to Robert Corleon Hawkins, for $220,000, for Lot 62 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 1.

-Robert H. Drum to David Clark, for $790,000, for Lot 10 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 2nd Addition.

-Dennis Mobley to FKH SFR L LP, for $375,000, for Lot 64 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phase 2.

-Kevin Wiggins to Thomas K. Bardwell, for $711,000, for Lot 1214 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase I.

-KJM Rentals to Alabama Postal Holdings LLC, for $72,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21, Range 2 West.

-Shirley Mae Smith to Jeffrey A. Brewer, for $200,000, for Lot 168 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Scott Cary Massey to Jessica J. Towey, for $392,000, for Lot 48 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium.

-KJM Rentals to Alabama Postal Holdings LLC, for $200,000, for Lots 16, 17 and 18 in Vincent.

-Matthew D. Towey to Christopher M. Hill, for $260,000, for Lot 12 in Kingwood.

-Vivian Dos Santos to Stephanie Acreman, for $330,000, for Lot 20 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 1.

-Mary L. Awbrey to Vivian L. Dos Santos, for $230,000, for Lot 13 in Cedar Grove Estates First Addition Amended Map.

-Michael Rogers to MCH SFR Property Owner IB LLC, for $211,000, for Lot 46 in Carrington Sector II Resurvey.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Caleb Wairegi, for $941,545, for Lot 1312 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Gretchen L. Reach to Cary P. Cavender, for $450,000, for Lot 114 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase 5.

-Raymond Andrew Fennell to Mitchell Johnson, for $250,000, for Lot 398 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-City of Pelham to BT Pelham Associates LLC, for $1,175,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Nehal I. Soni, for $1,084,933, for Lot 1510 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Mirrain Esquivel Estrada to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $222,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Ida Adnyana to Macey L. Dunn, for $317,000, for Lot 1015 in Old Cahaba 10th Sector.

-Jared Cole Gilbert to Courtesha Patrick, for $279,900, for Lot 501 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Matthew Harrison to Leny MCDougald, for $205,000, for Lot 55 in Brandywine Second Sector.

-Robert James Carlee to Sterling Johnson, for $21,000, for Lot 1 in Carleton Point Amended Map.

Sept. 20

-Blackridge Partners LLC to David Michael Dean, for $984,547, for Lot 1517 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Ashley Reid to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $168,700, for Lot 54 in Wildewood Village Fifth Addition.

-St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church of Chelsea Alabama to David R. Kodadek, for $315,000, for Lot 2-45 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Ian Hamilton to Victoria Spain, for $300,000, for Lot 2 in Navajo Hills 8th Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes BIrmingham LLC to Cassandra Perryman, for $232,000, for Lot 131 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Anne T. Mayton to Jacob Ryan Owens, for $160,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-Deanna J. Pickett to Andres Celedonio Hermosillo Gomez, for $65,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Stephen Parks to Laura Byrne Morgan, for $166,000, for Lots 7 and 8 in Schafner Schatz Subdivision.

-Laura Rivas to Freddy Avila Pupo, for $285,000, for Lot 65 in Cahaba Valley Estates 3rd Sector.

-Michael J. Picklesimer to Michael J. Picklesimer, for $15,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Michael J. Picklesimer to Michael J. Picklesimer, for $15,000, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-John Leslie Caster to Deanna Sproles, for $515,000, for Lot 22-73 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Jeffrey SCott Schmidt, for $195,000, for Lot 27 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Thomas S. Higgins, for $531,000, for Lot B-7 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jay A. Clayton, for $703,685, for Lot B-63 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Resha Grace to Sheldon J. Nixon, for $245,000, for Lot 45 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Kenneth Loyd Stoker to David Jeremiah Johnson, for $377,800, for Lot 109 in Riverwoods First Sector Amended Map.

-REI Nation LLC to Ceramic Decorating CO LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 17 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Heather Dawn Thomas to Mehmet Atilgan, for $365,000, for Lot 59 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Barry G. West to C Hall Properties LLC, for $326,000, for Lot 2 in North Lake at Greystone Phase Three.

-Nathan C. Thompson to Savannah Baker, for $278,000, for Lot 108 in Amberley Woods 4th Sector.

-Cody Pierce Yocum to Resicap Alabama Owner III LLC, for $256,000, for Lot 184 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Christopher T. Holland to Beverly Anne Hall, for $550,000, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Barton Wyatt Hall to Rishard Jermaine Rutledge, for $305,000, for Lot 508 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 5.

Sept. 21

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tresstun Daniels, for $411,900, for Lot 1337 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Madison Knox to Southern Point Rentals LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 50 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Bobby W. Gibson, for $400,250, for Lot 1333 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Vickie M. Clark to Sarah Elizabeth Ball, for $234,700, for Lot 11 in Broken Bow South Phase II.

-Mark C. Gentry to James A. Gibson, for $375,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Candice N. Bryant to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $15,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 South, Range 15 East.

-John R. Williams to Felicia Curry, for $315,000, for Lot 2 in Chanda Terrace 6th Sector.

-Kurt C. Berger to Fred S. Goldsmith, for $350,000, for Lot 412 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.

-Margaret C. Cooley to Derrion Lamar Gee, for $255,000, for Lot 5 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase IV.

-Kelly Henderson to Richard N. Bowman, for $220,000, for Lot 17 in Chelsea Estates First Addition.

-Shane Jones Properties LLC to Fabian Martinez Hernandez, for $399,900, for Lot 1 in Jones Subdivision.

-Shane M. Jones to Shane Jones Properties LLC, for $500, for Lot 1 in Jones Subdivision.

-James Paul Tate to Samuel Andrew Douglas, for $154,000, for Lot 1 in Douglas Addition to Gallups Crossroads.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Kristi L. Parker, for $409,900, for Lot 7-84 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Mitchell Lee McKell to Izz Noland, for $663,000, for Lot 235 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-Kimberly Brown to Kimberly Brown, for $725,000, for Lot 12 in Greystone Farms Lakes Edge Sector Amended Final Plat.

-Alamerica Bank to CCG Management LLC, for $265,000, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Victor Clark to Richard K. Nelson, for $400,000, for Lot 58 in Bent River Phase 4 Resurvey of #1.

-Dennis R. Noland to Rocky L. Smith, for $425,000, for Lot 4 in South Oak Phase I.

-Dorothy White to Jordin Erb, for $200,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Margarita Rivera, for $214,000, for Lot 117 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Charles Ko Chan Lin to Jeffery A. Lacher, for $223,900, for Lot 7 in Village at Stonehaven Phase I.

-Surgery Associates to Heatherbrooke Surgical LLC, for $1,000,000, for Lot 1 in Heatherbrooke Office Park.

-Adam Benjamin Metros to Latoria D. Greenhill, for $335,000, for Lot 332 in Wyndham Wynwood Sector.

-City Board of Education of the City of Alabaster Alabama to City of Alabaster, for $8,000,000, for Lot 1.

-State of Alabama Department of Education to Shelby County Board of Education, for $565,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Reinel Brito to Marcus Cockrell, for $345,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Jason E. Vernon to Michael Pigford, for $80,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Phillip Mark Carmichael to Nick E. Adams, for $238,900, for Lot 2 in Pine Hills.

Sept. 22

-Lisa Ann Smith to Ricky Smith, for $13,313, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Albert Trotter Headrick, for $280,000, for Lot 39 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase II Final Plat.

-Mareno Construction LLC to Felton R. Dunivant, for $549,900, for Lot 3 in Libs Corner Resubdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alberto Neto, for $362,100, for Lot 1341 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Randall Simmons to Glenn Sloan, for $99,000, for Lot 4 in Cartville Estates.

-Sonya Moore to Laura Collins Munroe, for $215,000, for Lot 16 in Timberleaf Townhomes.

-Mary Wallace Litzlbauer to Terry Spitzer, for $265,000, for Lot 3 in Village at Brook Highland.

-William Robert Childress to Chae E. Laird, for $365,000, for Lot 12 in Double Tree.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jeffery Gibbs, for $452,966, for Lot 120 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-William Howard Street to William Howard Street, for $192,100, for Lot 2 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-Thomas Enright to Teddy E. Sherrod, for $475,000, for Lot 2649 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Two.

-Richmond L. Lartey to Cordell Cochran, for $295,000, for Lot 5 in Meadowlark.

-David Adam Plier to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $171,800, for Lot 23 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Steve Sharit to Steve Sharit, for $500, for Lot 13 in Mallard Pointe First Addition.

-Edward Van Anderson to Edward Van Anderson, for $28,600, for Lots 23 and 25 in Riverview Subdivision.

-Randall C. Burke to Randall C. Burke, for $86,000, for Lots 32 and 33 in Deer Springs Estates Third Addition.

-Scott Royal Smith to Kalmer Delton Hendry, for $167,800, for Lot 102 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Eula Jean McLendon to Victor L. Lanier, for $508,500, for Lots 13 and 41 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Chad J. Schmidt to Kirk A. Edmunds, for $455,000, for Lot 22 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase I Amended Survey.

-Thomas R. Vigneulle to Erin Dollar Brown, for $61,000, for Lot 6 in Deer Creek Estates Shields Resurvey of Lots 5 and 6.

-VS Victory LLC to Chris J. Thompson, for $1,430,000, for Lot 152 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-Gary Andrada Pulmano to Tina F. Touliatos, for $660,000, for Lot 2951 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-Joshua Orion Ray to Imad Bensalem, for $229,064, for Lot 47 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Calera Commons LLC to Calera Hospitality Group LLC, for $410,000, for Lot 18 in Limestone Marketplace Resurvey of A Resurvey of Lot 18 Final Plat.

-Nicolas D. Thomas to Courtney Zajic, for $220,000, for Lot 21 in Hayesbury Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Robert Doughton Lyerly to Timothy B. Spivy, for $545,000, for Lot 13 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Marcus Parker to Richmond Lartey, for $450,000, for Lot 140 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 3.

-Gabriel Judd to Longridge LTM LLC, for $15,000, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-John Goodwyn to William Mark Rawson, for $449,900, for Lot 346 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

Sept. 23

-Andrew Hill to Timothy J. Castrone, for $270,000, for Lot 68 in Chadwick Sector 2.

-Thomas J. Depaolantonio to Daniel Langohr, for $540,000, for Lot A-6 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Josiah M. Erwin to Jeffrey Burton, for $224,000, for Lot 46 in Callaway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Clarence Conly Carter, for $399,900, for Lot 1329 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Guardian Fund LLC to Scott W. Wrye, for $381,356.94, for Lot 5 in Broken Bow South.

-Randy Anderson to Zachary Michael Boohaker, for $215,000, for Lot 36 in Union Station Phase I.

-Cathy A. Moore to John Ralph Dewberry, for $622,000, for Lot 431 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase Two.

-Dustin Arceneaux to Jorge Antonio Camacho Yau, for $291,800, for Lot 7-15 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Russell Craig Ledford to Toby Wilson, for $9,500, for Lot 1 in Safford Map of Shelby.

-Linda M. Cook to Henry Austin Helmers, for $347,000, for Lot 12 in Oak Harbour Phase I.

-Michael W. Smith to James Phillip Paulk, for $560,000, for Lot 3103 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Rosa Maria Stoops to Rodger Cobia, for $509,750, for Lot 8, in Indian Cove.

-Maria Suttles to William T. Mann, for $580,000, for Lot 751 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.

-Wallace Barker to Mahmonir Mary Mostaghimi, for $300,000, for Lot 52 in Chase Plantation 4th Sector.

-Chad Everette Mathis to Sheila Shipman, for $675,000, for Lot 88 in Weatherly Oxford Sector 10.

-Brandi M. Thrasher to Richard Carl Perry, for $585,000, for Lot 1721 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector ReSubdivision.

-Sharon Pledger to LP Holdings LLC, for $225,000, for Lots 3 and 4 in Waxahatchee Hollow.

-Opendoor Labs Inc. to Andrew L. Still, for $220,000, for Lot 40 in Ironwood.

-Mary Lucille Browning to Yasmin G. Ramirez Gonzalez, for $130,000, for Lots 21, 22, 23 and 24 in Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Alison G. Harmon to Betta Horn, for $263,000, for Lot 13 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.

-Juan Carlos Portillo Rojas to Alfredo Martinez Alonso, for $19,000, for property in Section 35, Township 17, Range 1 East.

-Juan Carlos Portillo Rojas to Cecilia Martinez Alonzo, for $19,000, for property in Section 35, Township 17, Range 1 East.

-Sabrina Matalie Bonell to Perla Beatriz Galan, for $300,000, for Lot 119 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 2.

-Scott K. Bouwens to George Clinton Howell, for $690,000, for Lot 45 in Bouwens Resurvey.

-Richard E. Patterson to Ross Douglas Ware, for $420,000, for Lot 1 in Souther Pines 6th Sector.

-DAL Properties LLC to David William Hardy, for $690,150, for Lot 918 in Wintstone Phase 9.