Lay Lake Boat Club donates more than $50,0000 in the past 5 years Published 9:13 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Lay Lake Boat Club has grown significantly since its origination in 2013 and now hosts Poker Runs, concerts on the water and a variety of other events.

Lay Lake Boat Club donates all the money that is raised in the Annual Poker Run to Philip Davis Foundation and has donated over $50,000 in the past five years. Jason Gunnels is the founder of the Lay Lake Boat Club.

“We wanted to raise money for charity with the Poker Run,” Gunnels said. “A friend of ours was a police officer, and our criteria was we wanted to make sure to give it to a group where the vast majority of money is dispersed to those in need. We felt that helping widows of officers who were killed in the line of duty was a good cause to support. We latched onto that, and that is what we have been doing since then.”

Gunnels said local businesses have noticed what is being done and decided to aid in expenses for different events and fundraisers held by Lay Lake Boat Club.

“The popularity of the Poker Run has grown,” he said. “The byproduct of that is the amount of money we have raised.”

Door prizes are collected for the Poker Run such as gift cards, innertubes and fishing rods. There are five marinas and all involved draw a poker card. The prizes are dispersed to winners. The run has been held for the past five years.

“It takes a lot of people to make it happen,” Gunnel said. “This boat club has been a great thing for the community. We try to do events all summer long that are family-friendly and free.”

In December, a Christmas Drive will be held by Lay Lake Boat Club. Money will be collected to give back to families and children in need during the holiday season in Shelby County, Talladega County and Coosa County.

“We have done that four years now,” he said. “Whether it is families or individuals, we have provided support, and it is important to a lot of us.”

More information of Lay Lake Boat Club can be found at the official Lay Lake Boat Club Facebook page.