Marriages for Oct. 15-31

Published 11:29 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

By Briana Sansom

The following couples were granted marriages from Oct. 15-31:

-Kyle Spencer Paul to Rheanna Marie Prewitt.

-Cade Jackson Specner to Mary Grace Scott.

-Curtis Wayne Thomas to Litella Ann Fletcher.

-Michael Andrew Trussell to Jessica Katherine Buitrago.

-Henry Allen Holder to Katie Ann Riley.

-William Leslie Michael McClain to Kathryn Victoria Strickland.

-Derek Matthew Woods to Ashley Denise Brown.

-Jordan Marie Collum to Christopher Riley Hardin.

-Clayton Morgan Adnerston to Meghana Sthanam.

-Art Apiram Siriyanonda to Elizabeth Ruth Hairston.

-Tiffany Nicole Jacobs to Jack Alan Mixon.

-Nicole Jean Slawinski to Brandon Michael Christopher Jones.

-Victor Jorge Mendez to Benita Enriquez.

-Carlton Wilson Lucas to Emma Rose Mayer.

-Ashley Nichole Robinson to Ardel Dwight Mackey.

-Kyra Amare Shobe to Gabriel Andres Gonzalez.

-Joshua Adam Osborn to Lindy Rachael Hinds.

-Russell Keith Hudson to Amanda Catherine Lenhart.

-Sawyer Clay Hamilton to Katherine Allyse Coats.

-Destiny Anayansi Urdiales to Justin Paul Venegoni.

-Victoria Lynn Gardner to Joshua Michael Allen Vanorden.

-Brandon Thomas Hayhurst to Hannah Ruth Lyman.

-Samantha Michelle Cupp to Jeffrey Rhett Smith.

-Matthew Charles Glenn to Emily Grace Highes.

-Adrienne Jessica Bibb to Robert Michael Allen, Jr.

-Grady Wayne Singleton to Jennifer Luci Owens.

-David Deforest Tuggle to Delona Grace Nolen.

-Victoria Ashley Paul to Samuel Keith Harless.

-Michael Lorenzo Taylor to Erica Nicole Herrod.

-Katharyn Grace Gambill to Brandon Lee Lancaster.

-Matthew Dean Kloepper to Johanna Megan Quillin.

-Lucas Liam Baufield to Elizabeth Marija Uhlenhake.

-Jamar Taylor to Latasha Monique Waters.

-Margaret Elizabeth Gorton to Charles Scott Herron.

-Katie Michelle Swimelar to Austin Emil Balzli.

-Dalton Allan Brooks to Tiffany Marie Blow.

-Sarah Elizabeth Rooney to Warren Michael Snell.

-Roselyn Marie Dixon to James Calvin Narcisse Cousar.

-Taylor Christine Anderson to Matthew Christopher Raley.

-Samantha Elizabeth Greenblatt to Devin Raymond Riley.

-Jacob William McManigle to Kristen Elizabeth Franklin.

-Micah Christian Baker to Kailey Lauren Cornelius.

-Brianna Nicole Rogers to Justin Matthew Holloway.

-Cristina Amaya to Rafael Avalos Gonzalez.

-Jeffrey Michael McCord to Linna Mae Henderson.

-Hannah Lee Erickson to Wyatt Benjamin Nelson.

-Seth Michael Kelosky to Abigail Marie Trammell.

-Samuel Edward Worrell to Brianna Christine Turnbull.

-Thomas Blake Phillips to Catilyn Marie Whitehead.

-Britney Leigh Rawls to Bradley Andrew King.

-Mee Sha Lashonda Lindsey to Derrious Rashad Hall, Sr.

-Antuan Lamont Jackson to Renea Michelle Jones.

-Halle Jean Bares to Noah Edwin Murdaugh.

-Christopher George Taylor to Ann Paget Pizitz.

-Jose Atilio Diaz Pinzon to Karla Veronica Ramirez.

-Kenneth Jerome Mays to Daphne Lynn Shellenbarger.

-Brian Thomas Miller to Leslie Marie Campbell.

-Sean Anthony Brooks to Summer Leigh Knight.

-Austin John Smith to Clarissa Lynn Stonewall.

-Eryn Elise Simmons to Damon Zackery Hollis.

-Brandon Max Wallace to Anna Victoria Taylor.

-Maria Grace Key to John Colton Davis.

-Kenneth Dale Starns to Dawn Michelle Parnell.

-Celedonio Garcia Hernandez to Eida Cecilia Melo.

-Jeffery Alan Alexander to Felecia Lightsey Scozzaro.

-Alan Ross Raudenbush to Nicole Marie Pacifico.

-Jack Stephen Betke to Katelyn Rae Layfield.

-Logan Ryan Phillips to Mallory Clarie Bean.

-William Joshua Pope to Tamara Joy Franklin.

-Jacob Thurman Price King to Courtney Lashea Smith.

-Brian Frank Kotzian to Danielle Dorita Mahala Smith.

-Christopher Douglas Todd to Jacob Alan Thompson.

-Haley Renee Bradford to Richard Corderro Champion.

-Franky Thomas Despino, Jr., to Morgan Leigh Pewitt.

-Mitchell J. Smith to Kathleen Theresa Cleveland.

-Robert Brent Stephens to Holli Nicole Chaney.

-Taylor Michelle Kimbrell to Daniel Lee Calfee.

More Records

Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 15 through Oct. 21

Divorces for Sept. 27 through Oct. 31

Land transactions for Sept. 15 through Sept. 23

Municipal police reports for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30

