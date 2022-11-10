Marriages for Oct. 15-31
Published 11:29 am Thursday, November 10, 2022
The following couples were granted marriages from Oct. 15-31:
-Kyle Spencer Paul to Rheanna Marie Prewitt.
-Cade Jackson Specner to Mary Grace Scott.
-Curtis Wayne Thomas to Litella Ann Fletcher.
-Michael Andrew Trussell to Jessica Katherine Buitrago.
-Henry Allen Holder to Katie Ann Riley.
-William Leslie Michael McClain to Kathryn Victoria Strickland.
-Derek Matthew Woods to Ashley Denise Brown.
-Jordan Marie Collum to Christopher Riley Hardin.
-Clayton Morgan Adnerston to Meghana Sthanam.
-Art Apiram Siriyanonda to Elizabeth Ruth Hairston.
-Tiffany Nicole Jacobs to Jack Alan Mixon.
-Nicole Jean Slawinski to Brandon Michael Christopher Jones.
-Victor Jorge Mendez to Benita Enriquez.
-Carlton Wilson Lucas to Emma Rose Mayer.
-Ashley Nichole Robinson to Ardel Dwight Mackey.
-Kyra Amare Shobe to Gabriel Andres Gonzalez.
-Joshua Adam Osborn to Lindy Rachael Hinds.
-Russell Keith Hudson to Amanda Catherine Lenhart.
-Sawyer Clay Hamilton to Katherine Allyse Coats.
-Destiny Anayansi Urdiales to Justin Paul Venegoni.
-Victoria Lynn Gardner to Joshua Michael Allen Vanorden.
-Brandon Thomas Hayhurst to Hannah Ruth Lyman.
-Samantha Michelle Cupp to Jeffrey Rhett Smith.
-Matthew Charles Glenn to Emily Grace Highes.
-Adrienne Jessica Bibb to Robert Michael Allen, Jr.
-Grady Wayne Singleton to Jennifer Luci Owens.
-David Deforest Tuggle to Delona Grace Nolen.
-Victoria Ashley Paul to Samuel Keith Harless.
-Michael Lorenzo Taylor to Erica Nicole Herrod.
-Katharyn Grace Gambill to Brandon Lee Lancaster.
-Matthew Dean Kloepper to Johanna Megan Quillin.
-Lucas Liam Baufield to Elizabeth Marija Uhlenhake.
-Jamar Taylor to Latasha Monique Waters.
-Margaret Elizabeth Gorton to Charles Scott Herron.
-Katie Michelle Swimelar to Austin Emil Balzli.
-Dalton Allan Brooks to Tiffany Marie Blow.
-Sarah Elizabeth Rooney to Warren Michael Snell.
-Roselyn Marie Dixon to James Calvin Narcisse Cousar.
-Taylor Christine Anderson to Matthew Christopher Raley.
-Samantha Elizabeth Greenblatt to Devin Raymond Riley.
-Jacob William McManigle to Kristen Elizabeth Franklin.
-Micah Christian Baker to Kailey Lauren Cornelius.
-Brianna Nicole Rogers to Justin Matthew Holloway.
-Cristina Amaya to Rafael Avalos Gonzalez.
-Jeffrey Michael McCord to Linna Mae Henderson.
-Hannah Lee Erickson to Wyatt Benjamin Nelson.
-Seth Michael Kelosky to Abigail Marie Trammell.
-Samuel Edward Worrell to Brianna Christine Turnbull.
-Thomas Blake Phillips to Catilyn Marie Whitehead.
-Britney Leigh Rawls to Bradley Andrew King.
-Mee Sha Lashonda Lindsey to Derrious Rashad Hall, Sr.
-Antuan Lamont Jackson to Renea Michelle Jones.
-Halle Jean Bares to Noah Edwin Murdaugh.
-Christopher George Taylor to Ann Paget Pizitz.
-Jose Atilio Diaz Pinzon to Karla Veronica Ramirez.
-Kenneth Jerome Mays to Daphne Lynn Shellenbarger.
-Brian Thomas Miller to Leslie Marie Campbell.
-Sean Anthony Brooks to Summer Leigh Knight.
-Austin John Smith to Clarissa Lynn Stonewall.
-Eryn Elise Simmons to Damon Zackery Hollis.
-Brandon Max Wallace to Anna Victoria Taylor.
-Maria Grace Key to John Colton Davis.
-Kenneth Dale Starns to Dawn Michelle Parnell.
-Celedonio Garcia Hernandez to Eida Cecilia Melo.
-Jeffery Alan Alexander to Felecia Lightsey Scozzaro.
-Alan Ross Raudenbush to Nicole Marie Pacifico.
-Jack Stephen Betke to Katelyn Rae Layfield.
-Logan Ryan Phillips to Mallory Clarie Bean.
-William Joshua Pope to Tamara Joy Franklin.
-Jacob Thurman Price King to Courtney Lashea Smith.
-Brian Frank Kotzian to Danielle Dorita Mahala Smith.
-Christopher Douglas Todd to Jacob Alan Thompson.
-Haley Renee Bradford to Richard Corderro Champion.
-Franky Thomas Despino, Jr., to Morgan Leigh Pewitt.
-Mitchell J. Smith to Kathleen Theresa Cleveland.
-Robert Brent Stephens to Holli Nicole Chaney.
-Taylor Michelle Kimbrell to Daniel Lee Calfee.