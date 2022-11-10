Municipal police reports for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30 Published 11:26 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 24 through Oct. 30.

Alabaster

Oct. 24

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment and unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home). Stolen was an automobile; white Honda Pilot valued at $10,000.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and firearms license required from the 100 Block of Dilcey Daniels Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a firearm; black Glock 27.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1700 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Theft of property 3rd degree from the 700 Block of Colonial Parkway (specialty store). Stolen was a cell phone; black iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, phone case; Samsung Galaxy and Twinkle screen protectors valued at $1,019.

-Information only from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

-Property damage (hit and run) from the intersection of Weatherly Club Drive and Wembley Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a rear bumper and passenger side rear fender of a silver Infinity QX60.

-Trespassing notice from the 300 Block of 12th Street SW (residence/home).

Oct. 25

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Wisteria Lane (residence/home).

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 0.11 grams of Methamphetamine and drug/narcotic equipment.

-Theft of property third degree from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue NW (residence/home). Stolen was a Rheem hot water heater and a General Electric dish washer valued at $800.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered wa merchandise valued at $305.37.

Oct. 26

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 900 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was an iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at $1,000.

-Assault with bodily fluids from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1000 Block fo Conner Circle.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Tradewinds Circle.

Oct. 27

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (government/public building). Damaged were structures – public/community/pavilion valued at $400.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store). Stolen was a Samsung Galaxy, a Samsung X Cover Pro and an Alabama drivers license valued at $1,500.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 8th Avenue NW (industrial site).

-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive.

Oct. 28

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 and Highway 119.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and information only from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was drugs/narcotics, 0.2 grams of marijuana and firearm accessories.

-Damaged property and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1400 Block of Apple Gate Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a black Retreiver dog kennel valued at $450. Stolen a d a gold lock valued at $20.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Criminal tampering second degree from the 100 Block of Reese Drive (residence/home). Damaged were automobiles; Chevy and Suba valued at $2.

-Information only from the 9600 Block of Highway 17.

Oct. 29

-Information only from the 100 Block of Smokey Ridge Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $69.96.

-Harassment from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 800 Block of Corporate Woods Drive.

-Local violation from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were grey New Balance shoes valued at $140.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer from Industrial Road at Holland Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Oct. 30

-Property damage (hit and run) from the intersection of Highway 119 and 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front side fender (passenger side) of a silver Toyota Corolla SE.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 26 at Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were firearms valued at $1.

-Domestic violence – third degree – menacing from the 2100 Block of King Charles Circle (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $3,350.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 300 Block of Joye Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a Nintendo Switch, couch, frames/pictures and bookcase valued at $540.

-Property damage from South Colonial Drive at Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. Highway 31 at Interstate 65 North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a blue front bumper valued at $500.

Helena

Oct. 24

-Theft of property third degree, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 500 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Runaway juvenile from the 3300 Block of River Crest Drive South.

Oct. 26

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2200 Block of Pup Rune.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 3200 Block of Highway 52.

Oct. 27

-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Pecan Lane.

-Dog at large from the 1st Avenue West at 2nd Street.

-Miscellaneous from Helena Middle School.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from County Road 17.

-Failing to appear (traffic – DUI) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from Laurel Lakes Cove.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Coalmont Road Ace Place.

-Possession of marijuanan second degree from Penhale Park.

Oct. 28

-Dog violation from 4th Street.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from Wynwood Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Death investigation from Kala Street.

Oct. 29

-Publix intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol from the 2000 Block of County Road 58.

-Miscellaneous information from West Trestle Way.

-Miscellaneous from Englewood Road.

-Harassment from Wynwod Drive.

Oct. 30

-Miscellaneous incident from Helena.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road.

Montevallo

Oct. 25

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 or less and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Main Street (highway/street). Stolen was a quart of oil (unknown brand) and unknown white object valued at $6.

Pelham

Oct. 24

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 500 Block of Business Center Drive (commercial/office building).

-Theft from the 3800 Block of Highway 11 (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $1,500.

-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 South (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a bumper valued at $300.

Oct. 25

-Drugs from the 600 Block of Creekview Drive (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was paraphernalia and marijuana valued at $61.

Oct. 26

-Miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Legacy Parc Circle (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a house valued at $3,000.

Oct. 29

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $1,310.45.