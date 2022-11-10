Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 15 through Oct. 21 Published 11:31 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 15-21:

Oct. 15

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. A glass pipe with residue, two plastic straws with residue, marijuana (.95 gram), suspected Fentanyl (.35 gram) and meth (.05 gram) were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 17000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A clear bag with a green leafy substance that appears to be marijuana (1.6 grams) was confiscated.

-Disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment from the 3000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A .45-caliber Glock handgun, one magazine and eight .45-caliber rounds were confiscated.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Fawn Meadows Lane, Wilsonville. A dog bite to the rear right leg of a dog was reported.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from Shelby County 22 at Falling Rock, Montevallo. Approximately $5 in U.S. currency and a fake silver ring valued at $10 were stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 16300 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from Westover Park, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 4900 block of Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 300 block of Chesser Loop Circle, Chelsea.

-Trespass, property damage from the 100 block of Brantleyville Lane, Alabaster. A septic tank and grass were damaged.

-Harassment from the 100 block of South Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 80 block of Gordie Drive, Leeds.

-Rape first degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

Oct. 16

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Valley View Road, Birmingham. A wallet with credit cards was recovered.

-Incident from the 100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 41 at Carlow Lane, Birmingham.

-Sexual misconduct from the 60 block of AL Youth Drive, Westover.

-Community notification violation from the 400 block of Yorkshire Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $131.80 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Shelby County 260, Maylene. Methamphetamine (1.5 grams) and a straw with residue were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 260, Maylene.

-Incident from Brown Road, Bessemer.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, open container from the 100 block of First Street South, Alabaster. Methamphetamine (.4 gram) and an SCCY 9-millimeter pistol were recovered.

-Public intoxication, obstructing governmental operations from the 200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Minor in consumption from the 200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2900 block of Clydebank Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A jacket valued at $30 was stolen.

Oct. 17

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 900 block of Glaze Road, Vincent. Suspected meth (.5 gram) and Clonazepam pills (3 count) were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea at Chelsea High School. A THC vape was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 15400 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana (approximately 6.2 grams) was confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. Tires were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 2700 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. Two 1995 Chevy Suburbans were stolen.

-Rape from an unknown block of Spring Creek Camp Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A small bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos, 16-ounce Mountain Dew, two 14-ounce Nesquick Protein Powers, three Jack Links beef sticks, three Reece’s Fastbreak bars and a Kinder bar were stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Stirrup Cup Cove, Columbiana.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Woodall Road, Vincent.

-Criminal trespass from the 80 block of Woodall Road, Vincent.

-Incident from the 11500 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Apple Airpods valued at $250 were stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A solid wood back door was damaged.

-Theft of property first degree from Westover Road, Sterrett. A 2007 GMC Yukon was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 46 and Horseback Trail, Columbiana. Marjiuana (23.7 grams) and drug paraphernalia were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $161.13 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 4900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 4900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5200 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 2600 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A 2010 BMW 528i sustained approximately $500 in damages.

Oct. 18

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Willow Creek Circle, Leeds. A Glock 9-millimeter pistol, suspected meth (approximately 7.4 grams), digital scale with residue and clear glass pipe were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo. Methamphetamine (0.3 gram) and a glass meth pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 2600 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A Wells Fargo debit card, two account charges totaling $143.65, and wallet with driver’s license were stolen. Three fingerprints were lifted from the scene.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 2400 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A Regions debit card, five Regions account charges totaling $222.12, wallet with driver’s license and $25 in U.S. currency were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A total of $950 was stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Place, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Valleydale Road and Cyrus Circle. A 2021 Nissan NV2500 was damaged.

-False reporting to law enforcement authorities from the 1200 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Eagle Crest Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Lost property from the 42800 block of Alabama 25, Vincent at Dollar General. A wallet and contents valued at $80, two Coosa Pines bank cards and Heritage Credit Union information card were reported.

-Criminal mischief from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover. A wireless house phone was damaged.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 400 block of Pin Oak Circle, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Airpods valued at $250, cash in the amount of $68 and a cross pendant were stolen.

Oct. 19

-Incident from Meadow Drive, Birmingham. Various wigs and false eyelashes were reported.

-Incident from the 0 block of Tucker Street, Vincent.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 1100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A MacBook Pro valued at $1,000, Sony PlayStation 4 valued at $300, duffle bag containing various clothing valued at $300, Gucci duffle bag valued at $750 and two pairs of shoes valued at $210 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 550 block of Bent Creek Trace, Chelsea.

-Public intoxication, carrying concealed weapon without permit from the 0 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield (9 millimeter) valued at $500, small Ziploc bag with a white powdery substance and multicolored pipe used for smoking narcotics were confiscated.

-Forgery from an unknown location. Four Trustmark Bank checks were forged in the amounts of $1,990, $2,950, $1,990 and $2,950.

-Burglary from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A Nest smart digital thermostat valued at $250 was stolen, and a house window sustained $300 in damages.

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 58500 block of Alabama 25, Leeds. A 2015 Lexus RX350 was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 17 and Big Oak Drive, Maylene. Marijuana (approximately .5 gram) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 19000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 19000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 1200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A 2009 Toyota Corolla was damaged.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 1200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A 2016 Hyundai Sonata was damaged.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 1200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A 2007 Chevy Malibu was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Hanna Drive, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. Suspected meth (0.7 gram), suspected marijuana (0.2 gram) and a syringe with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. A clear glass pipe was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-criminal trespass from the 30 block of Oak Lake Drive, Shelby.

-Drug paraphernalia from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 46, Shelby. A digital scale and meth residue (less than 1 microgram) were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 26000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

Oct. 20

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Selma Road, Montevallo. A crystal substance inside a $1 bill inside a plastic bag (approximately 1.2 grams) and a straw with residue inside a plastic bag were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Selma Road, Montevallo. A glass pipe with residue and a crystal substance inside two plastic bags (approximately 2.1 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from Chesser Crane Road and Jade Park Circle, Chelsea. A glass window was damaged.

-Public intoxication from Sweet Gum Drive and Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Lost property from an unknown location.

-Theft of services third degree from the 7300 block of North Highfield Court, Hoover.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea at Chelsea High School.

-Harassing communications from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 3800 block of Shelby County 109, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 40 block of Snow Drive, Alabaster.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Jenkins Farm Road, Helena. Three turkeys valued at $300 and a chicken coup/turkey cage valued at $200 were damaged.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Turtle Dove Lane, Maylene.

-DUI-any substance from the 500 block of Shelby County 74, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 700 block of Tara Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

Oct. 21

-Incident from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Three and a half squares of paper wrapped in foil weighing .10 gram were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing marijuana (3.4 ounces), digital scale with marijuana residue, Glock 17 9-millimeter handgun, 18 live 9-millimeter rounds and a holster were confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Conroy Road, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Triple B Drive, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Chesser Drive-Iconic Custom Carts, Chelsea. A 2020 Iconic 160L Champagne valued at $12,474 was stolen.

-Incident from the 40800 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Incident from the 7900 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent. Three fencing T-posts valued at $30 were damaged.

-DUI from Valleydale Road at Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from Buckhorn Valley Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute-child custody from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.