Spain Park men’s basketball is ready to return to the court

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

HOOVER – After a strong run to the Final Four and with returning experience from last year’s team, Chris Laatsch and the Spain Park Jaguars are looking to run it back and make another appearance in the postseason. Still, even with several veteran players en towe for this year, Coach Laatsch knows his club will have to recreate the magic for the new year.

“So I think every year is a new season and a new journey, everything is different,” says Laatsch. “You lose some guys from the year before and we’re excited about who we have in our program. These guys work hard every day, I love going to the gym and seeing them because I know what I’m going to get from them. I don’t have to worry about motivating guys to work hard, these guys bring it every day so it’s a lot of fun.”

Laatsch’s basketball philosophy doesn’t change often and the Jags will play a similar style to last year, but he believes the “pieces are in place” for his program to continue trending in the right direction.

“We’re going to try to score with pace in transition, we’re going to try and score before the defense is set. I’m a big believer in that,” says Laatsch. “We are going to be multiple defensively and try to keep people off balance that way. When you have bugs you want to play through them so they’re going to get touches, but we have guys who can drive and shoot the ball as well. I think we can be versatile in a lot of areas and have success.”

How far this team can go will be determined by this year’s roster and how amenable each player is to the part the staff needs them to play throughout the season.

“I think, if everyone stays bought in, we can identify roles and guys can maximize their potential in those roles we can reach our potential and that’s our goal every year: to be the best team we can be,” says Laatsch. “Sometimes that may mean getting the blue trophy, it might mean something else, but ultimately it’s about how good, collectively, we can be.”

The players realize the moment they’re in as well and what it will take to make sure Spain Park remains in the upper echelon.

“There’s a big target on our back and people are going to give us their best every single day because of what we’ve built as a program,” said Sam Wright. “Coach Laatsch’s main goal is for us to be better men by the end of the season and teaching us lessons through basketball along the way.”

“As far as the standard goes, Spain Park basketball’s standard never changes. We always have a standard that we play to every day,” said Zach Grey.

Stagnation and complacency can often creep into a program on the rise and while Laatsch doesn’t believe that will be a problem with this group, he knows could stand in the way of not reaching their potential: