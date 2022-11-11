Briarwood swim team to compete in Central Sectional Meet Published 10:33 am Friday, November 11, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – Briarwood’s swim team competed in a swim meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov 9. The Briarwood Lion’s results advanced several swimmers to compete in the Central Sectional Meet.

Sophomore Andrew Groves finished first in the 200-yard freestyle for the Lions. Groves also placed 2nd in the 100-yard butterfly. Senior Nathan Watkins came in 2nd for the 100-yards backstroke and 3rd in the 100-yard butterfly.

Watkins, Groves, Brandon Dixon and Jackson Cooke placed 4th in the 200-medley relay and finished 2nd in the 200-yard free relay.

Dixon, Cooke and Jenna Nelson achieved sectional cuts in both the 50-yards freestyle event and the 100-yard freestyle.

Briarwood plans to compete in the two boys’ relays for the State Competition in December with Watkins, Dixon, Cooke and Groves. Watkins and Groves finished the recent meet with State qualifying times, however, they cannot advance for certain until they compete in the Central Sectional Meet.

Briarwood will return to the CrossPlex on Nov. 19-20 to compete in the Central Sectional Meet. If swimmers receive state-worthy times they will advance to the State Competition in Auburn this December.