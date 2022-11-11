Creations Galore and Moore in downtown Calera expands location Published 11:26 am Friday, November 11, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Calera Main Street, announced today that Creations Galore and Moore, a locally woman-owned and operated bakery, is more than tripling in size with a new expansion. The new site is opening for business with an official ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

Located at 8261 Highway 31, in the historic Main Street District of downtown Calera, Creations Galore and Moore initially opened its doors in October 2020 as Calera Main Street’s first local bakery. Owner Nedra Moore turned her home-based business into a thriving brick-and-mortar location that she practically outgrew before it even opened. The new space will have seating for those enjoying ice cream, cupcakes or any of their special sweet treats. The expansion also allows for Moore’s love of teaching as she will share her passion for culinary arts through various classes for all ages, as well as space for all types of events, such as birthdays, private groups, ladies nights and more.

“I’m so thankful for our customers and their continued support,” Moore shared. “It’s because of our community that our custom cake business never even slowed down during the pandemic. We’ve been very blessed in our first two years with steady growth and we’ve been able to grow into the space right next door which creates a natural flow from the kitchen where everything is baked into more room for all the decorating plus a comfortable space for private tastings and consultations with my brides and party planners.”

Registration is now open for Creations Galore and Moore’s first kids’ cake decorating class in the new cake studio. In this class, attendees will decorate a six-inch round turkey cake. All supplies needed to complete the design will be provided. The course will be held Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and will cover how to fill and stack cake layers, ice a cake, use cake tools, and add fondant details to a cake.

To register, visit Creationsgaloreandmoore.com/cake-classes. No experience is required; however, the class is recommended for ages 5-15. For questions and inquiries email cakes@creationsgaloreandmoore.com.

“Downtown Calera continues to grow and to offer more and more for our community and Shelby County, as well as all the visitors traveling through on I-65,” Jackie Batson, Calera Main Street executive director said. “Our historic district is slowly developing into a destination to eat, shop and explore. Creations Galore and Moore’s new space provides an opportunity for people to take a break and enjoy a sweet treat, pick up a dessert to take home, order a custom cake for any occasion, or attend a special event. Nedra’s new side has plenty of seating with charging outlets and available Wi-Fi so customers can even work remotely where it always smells like cookies and cake”

Creations, Galore and Moore is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Follow @creationsgaloreandmoorellc on social media. Or visit its website online at Creationsgaloreandmoore.com.