Oak Mountain pulls away with another win against Northridge Published 10:51 am Friday, November 11, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – After obtaining a large lead in the first quarter in their Thursday night game against the Northridge Jaguars, the Oak Mountain Eagles fought for their latest victory in the final minutes of the final quarter.

Oak Mountain remains undefeated in the early part of the 2022-23 season after pulling away with a 65-62 win against the Jaguars on Thursday, Nov.10.

In the first quarter, the Eagles gained an 11-point lead over Northridge. It was dunk after dunk for Oak Mountain after repeatedly stealing the Jaguars’ ball. The Eagles were up 22-11 before time was called with senior Matthew Heiberger scoring 10 points out of the 22.

Two successful free throws from Grey Williams and a combined four points from Emanuel Johnson and Devan Moss gave Oak Mountain their edge leading into the second quarter.

Northridge began to slowly pick up a comeback in the second quarter. However, the Eagles still remained with a slight lead going into the half. Sawyer Smith shot the first three-point shot of the night for the Eagles, while Eli Love and Johnson totaled four points in the second quarter.

Thomas, Heiberger and sophomore Will O’Dell each made one out of their two free throws before the first half concluded in their home game against Northridge.

Oak Mountain’s lead bled into the third quarter of the game, even though the Jaguars continued to carry their second-quarter momentum in the second half. Northridge began to close the gap between them and the Eagles, however, nine points from Heiberger continued to carry the Eagle’s lead in the game.

Additional combined points for a three-pointer from Love and four points from Thomas and Bobby Laury allowed Oak Mountain to have a slight advantage going into the final quarter.

Northridge finally closed the gap between them and Oak Mountain in the fleeting minutes of the fourth quarter. A combined 16 points from Laury, Moss, Heiberger and Kevin Jasinski created another gap between the Eagles and the Jaguars.

However, in the cut-throat final quarter, one last free throw from Heiberger in the final seconds of the game solidified Oak Mountain’s win for the season and kept the Eagles undefeated.

The Eagles are now 3-0 for the season and will travel to Clay-Chalkville to take on the Tigers on Thursday, Nov. 17.