Spain Park’s swim team advances to Central Sectional Meet Published 12:53 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – Spain Park’s swim team advanced to the Central Sectional Meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex in late November after their performance in their meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Carson Muir finished first in the women’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.70. Muir placed second in the 100-yard backstroke timing at 1:04.90.

Jocelyn Reynolds placed 2nd in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.40. In the 500-yard freestyle timing at 5:37.23, Reynolds finished second in the event as well.

Anna Grace Lynch finished third overall in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.16. Lynch came in first place in the 100-yard breaststroke timing at 1:10.61.

William Russell in the 100-yard breaststroke finished in second place timing at 1:03.51. Russel also came in second in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:08.13.

Otto McCay came in third place for Spain Park in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 IM. McCay timed at 1:00.36 for the 100-yard backstroke and 2:10.00 in the IM.

The women’s and men’s teams placed second in the 200-yard Medley Relays. The women finished with a time of 1:57.10, while the men completed the race in 1:46.03.

The women’s 400-yard freestyle relay placed first overall with a time of 3:51.98. Spain Park placed third in the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay timing at 3:37.69.

Spain Park finished the meet third overall in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Spain Park returns to the CrossPlex on Nov. 19-20 to compete in the Central Sectional Meet. If swimmers receive state-worthy times they will advance to the State Competition in Auburn this December.