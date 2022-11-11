Traffic stop on Hwy 280 leads to recovery of drugs, stolen firearm Published 11:54 am Friday, November 11, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A traffic stop on Highway 280 led to the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Thanks to the efforts of a Shelby County deputy, a traffic stop led to the recovery of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 353 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms, one of which was a stole handgun from Birmingham.

“We are grateful for all of the hardworking men and women from our two partner agencies, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabaster Police Department,” read an official post by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force. “Thanks for your commitment to helping keep Shelby County safe.”

