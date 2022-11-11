Traffic stop on Hwy 280 leads to recovery of drugs, stolen firearm

Published 11:54 am Friday, November 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

A traffic stop on Highway 280 led to the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms. (Contributed)

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A traffic stop on Highway 280 led to the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Thanks to the efforts of a Shelby County deputy, a traffic stop led to the recovery of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 353 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms, one of which was a stole handgun from Birmingham.

“We are grateful for all of the hardworking men and women from our two partner agencies, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabaster Police Department,” read an official post by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force. “Thanks for your commitment to helping keep Shelby County safe.”

Those who wish to keep up to date with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force may follow its Facebook page at Facebook.com/dtfshelbyal.

More 280 Reporter

Spain Park honors veterans with addition of bricks to Patriot’s Corner

Spain Park’s swim team advances to Central Sectional Meet

Oak Mountain pulls away with another win against Northridge

Briarwood swim team to compete in Central Sectional Meet

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...