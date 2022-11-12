Cornerstone season comes to end at Springwood Published 12:54 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

LANETT—Cornerstone Christian allowed 50 points in each of two match-ups against the Springwood Wildcats this year—but the difference between the two games was vast.

Friday night’s playoff game at Lanett saw the Chargers score eight total points in a 50-8 loss that denied Cornerstone a spot in the AISA 8-man championship game.

The conclusion was much different back on Sept. 16, when the Chargers beat Springwood in a regular season home game, 52-50.

Despite the loss on Nov. 11, however, Cornerstone coach James Lee is already looking forward to next season:

“We had a good year. We had a good run, but the best is coming,” Lee said. “It was a very young football team. We started two eighth graders on the offensive line all year, and they made the second round of the playoffs this year.”

Lee pointed out the only two seniors departing the team at the end of the 2022-2023 season will be Logan Lightsey and Caleb Boackle, with the rest of the team’s core returning to the lineup.

“They’ll be in the state championship game next year,” Lee added. “We will be bigger, we will be stronger. It’s a great day to be a Charger.”

Points for the Chargers came late in the third quarter Friday night. Jackson Waugh hauled in a touchdown and quarterback Zeke Adams scored a 2-point conversion on a keeper.

Lee praised Adams’ accomplishments on the season, which prior to Friday night’s game included 1,600 passing yards and 1,600-plus rushing yards—both school records.

Meanwhile, Noah Schober broke the 1,000-yard mark for receiving yards on the season, also setting a new record.