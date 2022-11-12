Thompson advances to Class 7A semifinals for the 6th year in a row Published 1:41 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER – Thompson’s prayers were answered in Warriors stadium after Thompson faced a battle of the defenses in their second-round playoff game. The Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Thompson Warriors battled until the bitter end, but the Warriors were the victors with a final score of 21-12.

This isn’t the first time these two teams faced off this year. In early September, the Warriors traveled and defeated Vestavia Hills 43-14 in their regular season matchup.

Vestavia Hills made it clear early on that they were there to beat Thompson. Straight out of the gate, Vestavia Hills took control by continuously maintaining possession of the ball throughout the first quarter. In the first half, Vestavia had the ball for over 19 minutes with a total of 41 plays and 10 first downs in the first two quarters of the game. Despite their best efforts, the Rebels were only able to put 3 points on the board in the first half.

In the 19 minutes that Vestavia Hills controlled the ball, they didn’t have control of the field. Thompson’s defense applied pressure on the Rebels throughout the first half. Jake Ivie and Jasiah Ward held the line against Vestavia Hills.

A tackle from Ivie resulted in a seven-yard loss for the Rebels on a first down. Ivie had a total of 6 tackles throughout the night. Ward had a tackle that resulted in a seven-yard loss for the Rebels. Ward ended the night with a total of three tackles.

Neither team scored a touchdown before halftime, but Vestavia Hills led 3-0 at the half after a successful 26-yard field goal.

Thompson picked up momentum in the second half of the game. They took control, and with a little over six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson was at the goal line. AJ Green pushed his way through the Rebel defense with a 1-yard run resulting in the first touchdown of the game.

Thompson’s defense halted any chance the Rebels had of getting a touchdown before the end of the third quarter. Vestavia Hills ended the third quarter with a 27-yard field goal.

Thompson gained possession of the ball with an interception by Jasiah Ward in the third which led to the Warriors starting the final quarter with control over the ball. Their efforts fell short when the drive ended in an unsuccessful attempt at getting a first down.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they were able to extend their lead again after a 33-yard run by Michael Dujon. He got the second touchdown of the evening with 9:19 minutes remaining on the clock.

Vestavia Hills finally got a touchdown of their own in the fourth quarter with 5:12 minutes remaining, however, the Rebels attempted an unsuccessful two-point conversion. Giving the Warriors a two-point lead and a score of 14-12.

Fans on both sides of the stadium were on their feet cheering their teams as the players battled valiantly. Caleb Fox recovered Vestavia Hills’ fumble and the Warriors got the ball down the field. They scored their final touchdown of the evening with another one-yard run from AJ Green.

With 1:32 left on the clock, Thompson was up 21-12.

In the final seconds of the game, the Warriors gained possession of the ball after Kaleb Harris intercepted the ball on the Rebels’ final drive of the season.

The Warriors won the game making it their sixth straight second-round playoff game victory.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Thompson head coach Mark Freeman said about Thompson’s performance in the second-round game. “We had a great week of practice. We had to go into halftime and tell ourselves there’s a second half in football, and that’s why God made two halves. Thank God we came out better in the second half.”

The Thompson Warriors will face the Hoover Buccaneers when will travel to the Hoover Met on Friday, Nov. 18 for their sixth consecutive appearance in the Class 7A semifinals.