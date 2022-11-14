Barbara Joan Lewis Osburn, 80 Published 2:22 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

Barbara Joan Lewis Osborn, age 80, went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2022 at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, Al. Joan was born on November 14, 1941 in Huntsville, Al. She was a resident of Columbiana, Al. Joan was the daughter of the late John D. Lewis (J.D.) and the late Lois Mable Davis Lewis of Columbiana Al. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 2PM at Bolton Funeral Home. The visitation will begin at 1:00PM. Pastor Heath Walton will be presiding. Burial will be at Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home directing.