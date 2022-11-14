Chelsea to hold Christmas parade, Splash’n with Santa events Published 9:04 am Monday, November 14, 2022

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

CHELSEA – With Christmas quickly approaching, the city of Chelsea is preparing to hold its annual holiday festivities in December.

The 23rd annual Chelsea Christmas Parade will bring its usual dose of cheer on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17.

“There will be over 70 entries this year,” organizer Gerri Roberts said. “There will be Cub Scouts, the Chelsea High School Band, elected officials, beauty queens, cheerleaders, athletes, large professionally made floats that will feature our amazing local businesses and churches, horses and, of course, Santa will be there.”

Roberts said CBS 42 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann will co-host the parade with Chelsea Public Information Officer Wayne Morris at the grandstand, which will be located in the open field behind Winn-Dixie.

“There are no bad seats here,” Roberts said. “There is room for everyone.”

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Chelsea Middle School and will end at Winn-Dixie.

After the parade, residents are invited to a Splash’n with Santa party from 12-3 p.m. at the Chelsea Splash Pad at Melrose Park.

Santa Claus stopped by the splash pad on Wednesday, Nov. 9 for a brief interview about the new event.

“We’re going to bring a live snow globe that people can actually walk in,” Claus said. “We’re going to bring good old No. 25, our North Pole train, down. I can also promise that on that day, Dec. 17, we’re going to make sure it’s snowing in Chelsea.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet children and be available for photos with them.

In addition to Mrs. Claus, other special guests will include Spider-Man and Beauty and the Beast characters.

Splash’n with Santa will also feature two bounce houses and train rides.

For more information and updates, visit Cityofchelsea.com or City of Chelsea, Alabama on Facebook.