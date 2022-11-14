County holds grand opening for Double Oak Park Published 12:56 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Residents have a new place to stretch their legs and enjoy the outdoors now that Double Oak Park is officially open.

A ribbon cutting was held by the County on Thursday Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for the grand opening of the park. The park is located near the U.S. 280 corridor in the Dunnavant Valley area.

“We’re overjoyed that Shelby County is invested,” said Scott Prescott, president of Friends of Dunnavant Valley Greenway.” What they have in this, the land, the staff, the trails, it’s amazing, its right in our back yard. This is right in the Dunnavant Valley, so we are incredibly happy it’s happening here.”

The project first began with the acquisition of the property in August of 2021. The park currently has 8-9 miles of single-track trail that combine with the double track. There are restrooms on both sides of the park with some on the Double Oak Park side and some on the Dunnavant Valley Park end.

“We’re going to have hiking, mountain bike trails (and) horseback trails,” County Manager Chad Scroggins said. “(It’s) Just a good place for people to come out and walk in the wilderness. We think it’s a great addition to our counties park system. It gives folks the ability to just get outside and recreate. (We) have a picnic pavilion here for birthday parties whatever they may want to have for kids. (It is) just a good opportunity to get out and just kind of preserve some land from development.”

A full map of the trail can be found online at Shelbyal.com/Facilities/Facility/Details/Double-Oak-Park-218