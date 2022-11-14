Old Baker Farm announces Christmas tree farm, tree lighting dates Published 2:17 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

1 of 2

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

HARPERSVILLE – One of Shelby County’s best-known farms is preparing to welcome visitors for the upcoming Christmas season.

Old Baker Farm’s Christmas Tree Farm will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving.

Admission is free to the Christmas tree farm, where visitors will choose and cut their tree from a variety of types, such as Virginia Pines, Leyland Cypress, Carolina Sapphire, Arizona Sapphire, Limited Red Cedars and Fraser Firs.

“We supply everything you need to cut and secure your tree for transport home,” said Pam Baker, who manages Old Baker Farm with her husband, Jerry Baker. “We offer complimentary hot apple cider and candy canes, and we will have a trackless train ride and a hayride. It’s a fun family event.”

Starting Nov. 25, the Christmas tree farm will be open seven days a week through Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to dark.

According to the website, the fee scale for the trees is $30 and up depending on the type and size of the tree.

Although not included in the price of the tree, tree stands will be available for purchase.

Baker shared a reminder that visitors should pay attention to the signs posted at the farm and cut only from the trees that are tagged for this year.

“Our trees are planted and they take five to seven years to grow into a Christmas tree, so remember to please cut only the tagged trees,” she said. “Please don’t cut into next year’s tree crop.”

In addition to the Christmas Tree Farm, Old Baker Farm will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting event, “Christmas on the Farm,” on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6-9 p.m.

The celebration will include Santa Claus, singing Christmas carols, a hayride, crafts, local food trucks and a live nativity.

“That’s what it’s all about to us, celebrating the birth of Christ,” Baker said. “We love the Lord, and we try to live our lives according to his direction.”

Admission is $10 per person (free for children under 2). There is an additional charge for credit cards.

Individual vendor fees are not included in the admission price.

Based on last year’s turnout, Baker said she is anticipating another good season, as long as weather conditions are mostly favorable.

“We appreciate our customers,” she added. “We know that, without them, we wouldn’t have a home. We are humbled by their presence on our farm.”

Old Baker Farm is located at 184 Furrow Lane in Harpersville.

For more information and updates, visit Oldbakerfarm.com or the farm’s Facebook and Instagram pages.