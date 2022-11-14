Pelham Ridge Elementary to hold 2022 Iron Bowl Coin Battle Published 1:46 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Ridge Elementary will hold its “2022 Iron Coin Battle” from Nov. 14-18.

Money will be collected as well as canned food items that will be donated to a local food closet. Different kinds of change are collected on each day of the week.

The last day to donate canned food items is Wednesday, Nov. 30.

On Monday pennies are collected, Tuesday nickels will be collected, Wednesday dimes will be collected, Thursday is quarters and Friday dollars are collected according to the Pelham Ridge Elementary official Facebook page.

“Please get those donations in,” read a Facebook post by PRES. “Now, it’s time to bring in that loose change around the house.”

Items are collected with an “Auburn” or “Alabama” tag in accordance to which football team the donator supports.

At the end of the week, a grade will win for the most coins and canned food items donated as well as Alabama or Auburn winning the food and coin drive.

“Our goal is to collect 750 nonperishables and canned food items for Oak Mountain Missions by the end of November,” read the post.

The Student Lighthouse Team has provided an update for the amount of canned items that have been collected as of Monday, Nov. 14.

The kindergartener class has donated seven cans; all seven cans were donated for Auburn.

First grade donated 69 cans in all, eight were donated for the Alabama football team and 61 were donated to Auburn.

Second grade donated 117 cans in all with 59 donated for Alabama and 58 cans donated in Auburn’s name.

Third grade has donated 91 canned food items, with five donations being made in Alabama’s name and 86 donated in the name of Auburn.

Fourth grade donated 30 cans in all with 19 being donated towards Alabama and 11 being donated for Auburn.

Fifth grade donated 58 cans in with all 58 cans donated for Alabama and zero cans donated for Auburn.

In all, a total of 372 cans have been donated with 149 cans donated towards Alabama and 223 donated for Auburn.

Canned good are still accepted until Wednesday, Nov. 30 and can be dropped off at Pelham Ridge Elementary School. More information about the Iron Bowl Coin Battle and Food Drive can be found at Facebook.com/Pelhamridgelementary.