Alabaster Fire Department preparing for annual Christmas Village to open Dec. 3 Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Emily Reed | Special to the Reporter

Alabaster – The Alabaster Fire Department will once again open its annual Christmas Village behind Fire Station No. 1 on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

The popular attraction features props for children including a replica of the city’s fire trucks, a helicopter and a gingerbread house, as well as several cars.

Several of the props light up at night, providing a fun, holiday atmosphere for families.

The Village will be open each day from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 31, weather permitting.

Alabaster Fire Chief Tim Love said while there are no new attractions featured in the Village this year, the department upgraded their electrical system to better accommodate the displays.

Firefighters have started working on the village in November by setting up the props and making sure they are in good condition from the previous year.

Sometimes, the Village requires additional lights or modifications to some of the displays after being in storage for a year.

The Village is set up each year in the field behind Fire Station No. 1 on First Avenue West near the Albert L. Scott Public Library.

The attraction has been around in the city for more than 25 years.

Anyone wishing to upload pictures of their family having fun at the Village are encouraged to do so by uploading at santapics@alabasterfire.org.