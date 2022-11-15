Evangels wins fifth consecutive NHSA National Championship Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla – Lightning struck again at the NHSA championship. Coming off their 49-0 shutout game against the Tennessee Heat, the Evangel Lightnings defeated the Freedom Cowboys for the second consecutive year in a row in a 55-26 blowout Monday, Nov. 14.

“I’ve been doing this 27 years,” Evangel head coach Tim Smith said. “Played all my life and I’ve never been a part of an undefeated team at any level. These seniors, some of them were here for five years. It was really a special night for us.”

Evangel for the 2022 season has gone undefeated overall and in their region. They continued this momentum throughout the final rounds of the National Championship along the Florida coast.

“The support we had,” Smith said. “We carried over 200 people down there to Panama City that followed us down. The support we have from the Evangel family is just unbelievable. God’s been so good to us.

The final game of the season started in a defensive battle Monday afternoon, both teams struggled to obtain any points in the first quarter of the game. The Lightnings fell short in their first quarter drives, and both teams remained scoreless leading into the second part of the first half.

The reigning champs fell behind within the first two minutes into the second quarter as the Cowboys got the first touchdown of the game. However, the Cowboys were unsuccessful with the two-point conversion with Caeleb Austin stopping the point after attempt.

With six minutes remaining in the first half, Evangel gained the 7-6 lead after their first successful drive of the night started with Will Welch picking up the ball at the 15-yard line and getting it short of the 20 yard-line.

Senior Eli Whitfield passed to Hunter Atkins only for yards short of a first down. Atkiin then proceeded to rush through the Cowboys’ defensive line for a first down.

Judah Thompson went long for a 40-yard pass from Whitfield, now in the Cowboys’ territory. Whitfield, now fourth in goal, made the decision to run the ball in the endzone for Evangels’ first touchdown. Tyler Wilson ran 25 yards for the first touchdown of the second portion of the game.

Freedom was able to pick up another touchdown, however, they were unable to get a comeback that they would need to overcome the Lightnings

Evangel began to pick up another touchdown with a one-minute and 30-second countdown to the half and a successful two point conversion from Whitfield to Thompson.

In the fleeting seconds left before the half was called, the Lightnings managed to gain possession one last time before the third quarter after an 80-yard interception from xx. With another touchdown and Atkins with the two-point conversion, the Lightnings led 21-12.

The Lightnings continued to wear down the Cowboy’s defense into the third quarter of the National Championship. Evangel went on to get five more touchdowns before the start of the fourth quarter.

A 25-yard touchdown run from Wilson to start the third and Folwer Vicker ran for the second touchdown.

After Whitfield’s touchdown run, he went for another with a pass to Thompson for an 18-yard run resulting in another touchdown.

The Lightning closed out the third quarter with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Whitfield to Jackson Tuell.

Finishing their season on a high note, Evangel secured their fifth consecutive National Championship after a fumble recovery by Tuell and one more 40-yard touchdown pass.

Evangel defeated the Cowboys again.

The game was really a tie game in the first half,” Smith said. “Our kids made some adjustments, and they came out the second half. They were just determined to win. I even heard them say we’re not losing this game, let’s put them away. That’s what they did and that’s kind of been our season as a whole. They worked really hard in the offseason to get where we were at. Their goal all year was to end the season with zero losses.”