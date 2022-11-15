Kingwood Church to host Christmas movie night Published 11:39 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Kingwood Church is preparing to get people in the Christmas spirit with a free popcorn movie night.

The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. with a pre-show beginning at 6 p.m.

“We are excited to host a free Christmas Movie Night for our community,” read an official event Facebook post by Kingwood Church. “Grab your friends and family and join us for popcorn and a special showing of ‘The Star’ movie at Kingwood Church.”

The film that will be screened is the 2017 animated biblical comedy, “The Star.” A story that follows a cast of animals that end up at the Nativity of Jesus.

“This is our first time to do a movie night,” Kingwood Church Public Relations Cori Heath said. “Our goal is to offer a fun event for friends and family to slow down and enjoy the Christmas season together.”

Kingwood Church is expecting more than 300 people to attend the event, Heath said.

“’The Star’ movie is for all ages,” Heath said. “Get there early to grab your seats. We’ll have some pre-show fun.”