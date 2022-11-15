Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena will celebrate World Ice Skating Day Published 12:31 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena announced its World Ice Skating Day and set the date for Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5:45-9 p.m.

World Ice Skating Day is dedicated to celebrating ice skating across the world in the form of a global festival. The various celebrations are supported by US Figure Skating, Learn to Skate USA and the International Skating Union.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” read a Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena press release. “Time to celebrate the holidays, create new memories with friends and families and learn all about the various skating opportunities that the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena offer through its skate school, hockey program and to the general public.”

The key objectives are to “make ice skating sports accessible to everyone in a fun and safe way by creating a memorable experience for the entire family to share their passion for the different sports, especially that magical gliding feeling so unique to ice skating,” according to a Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena press release.

The event will allow members of the media to experience skating with the public during a public skate, observe one of the Holiday Ice Show Practices and have the opportunity to interview coaches and skaters and bring families out to the rink for a fun skate in between the show practice and themed public skate. Cameras will be allowed on the players’ benches, and rental skates will be available for the press and families to get out on the ice.

To participate email Susie Gray at sgray@pelhamalabama.gov by Saturday, Nov. 26.