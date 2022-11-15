Pelham Fire Department opens Station No. 3 Published 9:35 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

1 of 4

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Fire Department has opened its newest station and held a ribbon cutting event on Sunday, Nov. 13. The planning and discussions for this project began about eight years ago according to Fire Chief Mike Reid.

The city of Pelham broke ground on its new Fire Station No. 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The station is located at 1297 County Rd. 52 East, and Reid said he was pleased with the turnout on the cold afternoon of the ribbon cutting.

“We had a very positive response yesterday from the community,” he said. “This fire station gives us much needed storage and space to grow with our communities’ needs.”

“The new location will help us better serve the County Road. 36 corridors by reducing response times for emergencies,” Reid said. “It will also help us to reduce insurance ratings because most everyone in this area is within five miles of our fire station.”

Reid explained in a previous interview that this new station is a state-of-the-art facility that will allow his employees to better protect residents along the corridor as well as improve the department’s ability to provide fire, EMS and hazmat services.

More information on the new opening of Fire Station No. 3 can be found at the Pelham Fire Department’s official Facebook page at Facebook.com/Pelhamalabamafire.