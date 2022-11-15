Shelby County High School dominates in season opener Published 11:12 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – The Shelby County Wildcats dominated Holy Family Catholic Academy in a 72-36 blowout in their season opener on the road on Monday, Nov. 14.

Shelby County began to pick up the lead early on in the game, finishing the first quarter 26-12. A strong performance by Noah Reed and Austin Wilson both totaling seven points each helped catapult the Wildcats to finish the first half up 39-26.

Holy Family Catholic was unable to close the gap between them and Shelby County. The pressure from the Wildcats’ defense prevented Holy Family Catholic from getting more than 10 points in the second half. Holy Family Catholic was only able to obtain nine additional points in the third quarter and a single free throw in the fourth.

The Wildcats almost doubled their halftime score in the second portion of the season opener. Shelby County added 33 more points in the third and final quarter of the game. Wilson contributed seven more points into the second half. Brandin Yates totaled eight points alone in the third.

Carson Jefferies and Wilson led the Wildcats, totaling 14 points each in the season opener. Jermiah Carter followed Jefferies and Wilson having scored 12 points Monday night.

The Wildcats continue their season on the road as they take on West Blocton on Tuesday, Nov. 15.