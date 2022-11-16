City of Pelham begins work on water main Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham began water main work on Monday, Nov. 14. The work is expected to take nine months to complete.

“The work will begin near the intersection of CR 11 and CR 52 and will end just east of Chatham Court,” read a city of Pelham Facebook post. “The water mains along Kelly Drive, Deer Springs Road, Ruby Drive and Chatham Court (east) will also be replaced.”

This timeline is approximate and is subject to change due to factors outside the city or contractor’s control such as weather and material availability according to the city of Pelham’s official website.

“We will do our best to minimize inconveniences related to this work,” read the city of Pelham’s Facebook post. “As with all construction projects, there will be some inconveniences from time to time, including some traffic disruptions and several short-duration water outages when connections are made to the existing system

According to the post, this replacement will occur in order to, “to provide more reliable water service to our customers.”

More information on the city of Pelham’s progress of the replacement of the water main can be found at Facebook.com/Cityofpelhamalabama.